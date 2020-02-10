Oscars 2020: Nick Ferrari's message to actors who give political speeches

This is Nick Ferrari's message to actors like Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix after they used their Oscar acceptance speech to make political points.

Pitt made a reference to President Trump's impeachment as he accepted the Academy Award in for Best Supporting Actor at the ceremony in Los Angeles last night.

Phoenix won Best Actor for his role in The Joker and spoke about animal rights.

Speaking on stage, he said: "We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakeable. Then we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal."

The next morning, Nick and his listeners had had enough.

Nick said: "The fact that Brad Pitt thinks we give a damn about the vote on impeaching the President. Or what Joaquin Phoenix makes of queer rights and animal rights.

"Just shut up!

"Go and read the words that someone else has written. Stand when you're told to stand. Dance the way you've been taught to dance. And then be very grateful for the multi-million dollars that you pick up.

Nick Ferrari had strong words for Brad Pitt and Joaqin Phoenix. Picture: PA / LBC

"You haven't even written the words you say on screen, you're not even bright enough to do that.

"Just do it and be thankful you are fortunate enough to have that career."