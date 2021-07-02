James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Pancytopenia: Alert for cat owners amid pet food recall - full list
2 July 2021, 09:47 | Updated: 2 July 2021, 10:02
Pancytopenia: Full list of cat food brands being recalled amid the growth of rare disease infecting pets.
James Russell from the British Vet Association spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari and explained some of the dangers of Pancytopenia.
The conversation comes after more than 440 cats have been recently diagnosed with a rare and unexplained illness which has killed 284 of them.
He told LBC the condition can cause cats to suffer from: Low energy/weakness, pale gums, fever, collapse, no appetite, bleeding from the gums or blood in vomit or urine.
Pancytopenia, which affects the blood, is often fatal for cats.
The Food Standards Agency is advising cat owners not to give their pets food made by manufacturer Fold Hill as a precaution. Pancytopenia can also be caused by:
- Toxins
- Sepsis
- Blood cancer
- Bone cancer
- Infectious diseases
- Immune system disorders
Do you own a cat? Then we are reminding you to check if your cat food is affected by a recent product recall.— Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 25, 2021
This is due to a potential link to feline pancytopenia, a serious illness in cats.
The affected cat food products are listed here: https://t.co/s8lE5peTm6
1/6 pic.twitter.com/YPU45tBgCA
Full list of products being recalled
Applaws Cat Dry Chicken
Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Salmon
Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
AVA Adult Mature Chicken 7+
Pack size 2kg and 4kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Senior Chicken 12+
Pack size 2kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Sensitive Skin & Stomach
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Weight Management
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Hairball
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Oral Care
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA British Shorthair
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Persian
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Maine Coon
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Salmon 1+ Years
Pack size 800g
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
Applaws Kitten Dry Chicken
Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Chicken 1+ Years
Pack size 800g
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Lamb
Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Duck
Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
Applaws Cat Dry Ocean Fish
Pack size 350g, 1.8kg and 6kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
Applaws Cat Dry Senior Chicken
Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
AVA Kitten Chicken
Pack size 300g and 2kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Adult Chicken
Pack size 300g, 2kg and 4kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Adult Fish
Pack size 2kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes