Pancytopenia: Alert for cat owners amid pet food recall - full list

By EJ Ward

Pancytopenia: Full list of cat food brands being recalled amid the growth of rare disease infecting pets.

James Russell from the British Vet Association spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari and explained some of the dangers of Pancytopenia.

The conversation comes after more than 440 cats have been recently diagnosed with a rare and unexplained illness which has killed 284 of them.

He told LBC the condition can cause cats to suffer from: Low energy/weakness, pale gums, fever, collapse, no appetite, bleeding from the gums or blood in vomit or urine.

Pancytopenia, which affects the blood, is often fatal for cats.

The Food Standards Agency is advising cat owners not to give their pets food made by manufacturer Fold Hill as a precaution. Pancytopenia can also be caused by:

Toxins

Sepsis

Blood cancer

Bone cancer

Infectious diseases

Immune system disorders

Do you own a cat? Then we are reminding you to check if your cat food is affected by a recent product recall.



This is due to a potential link to feline pancytopenia, a serious illness in cats.



The affected cat food products are listed here: https://t.co/s8lE5peTm6



— Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 25, 2021

Full list of products being recalled

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Salmon

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

AVA Adult Mature Chicken 7+

Pack size 2kg and 4kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Senior Chicken 12+

Pack size 2kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Sensitive Skin & Stomach

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Weight Management

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Hairball

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Oral Care

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA British Shorthair

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Persian

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Maine Coon

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Salmon 1+ Years

Pack size 800g

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

Applaws Kitten Dry Chicken

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Chicken 1+ Years

Pack size 800g

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Lamb

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Duck

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Ocean Fish

Pack size 350g, 1.8kg and 6kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Senior Chicken

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

AVA Kitten Chicken

Pack size 300g and 2kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Adult Chicken

Pack size 300g, 2kg and 4kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Adult Fish

Pack size 2kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes