Pancytopenia: Alert for cat owners amid pet food recall - full list

2 July 2021, 09:47 | Updated: 2 July 2021, 10:02

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Pancytopenia: Full list of cat food brands being recalled amid the growth of rare disease infecting pets.

James Russell from the British Vet Association spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari and explained some of the dangers of Pancytopenia.

The conversation comes after more than 440 cats have been recently diagnosed with a rare and unexplained illness which has killed 284 of them.

He told LBC the condition can cause cats to suffer from: Low energy/weakness, pale gums, fever, collapse, no appetite, bleeding from the gums or blood in vomit or urine.

Pancytopenia, which affects the blood, is often fatal for cats.

Historic library with cats in Turkey's Bursa
Historic library with cats in Turkey's Bursa. Picture: Getty

The Food Standards Agency is advising cat owners not to give their pets food made by manufacturer Fold Hill as a precaution. Pancytopenia can also be caused by:

  • Toxins
  • Sepsis
  • Blood cancer
  • Bone cancer
  • Infectious diseases
  • Immune system disorders

Full list of products being recalled

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Salmon

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

AVA Adult Mature Chicken 7+

Pack size 2kg and 4kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Senior Chicken 12+

Pack size 2kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Sensitive Skin & Stomach

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Weight Management

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Hairball

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Oral Care

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA British Shorthair

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Persian

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Maine Coon

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Salmon 1+ Years

Pack size 800g

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

Applaws Kitten Dry Chicken

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Chicken 1+ Years

Pack size 800g

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Lamb

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Duck

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Ocean Fish

Pack size 350g, 1.8kg and 6kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Senior Chicken

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

AVA Kitten Chicken

Pack size 300g and 2kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Adult Chicken

Pack size 300g, 2kg and 4kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Adult Fish

Pack size 2kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC after a win for her party in Batley and Spen

Batley and Spen: Kim Leadbeater helped defeat politics of fear and division
Nick Ferrari challenged the Tory MP

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory MP who claims 'we didn't lose' Batley and Spen by-election
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Yours is a party for the rich, isn't it?' Nick Ferrari challenges minister
'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'

'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'
Nick Ferrari put the minister on the spot

Furious Nick Ferrari challenges minister over 'wholly unfair' business travel rules
England v Germany: Raheem Sterling's ex-coach 'knew he'd play for England'

England v Germany: Raheem Sterling's ex-coach 'knew he'd play for England'

