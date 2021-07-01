'Yours is a party for the rich, isn't it?' Nick Ferrari challenges minister

1 July 2021, 08:17

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

"Yours is a party for the rich, isn't it minister?" This is the moment Nick Ferrari challenged Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Yesterday, Nick Ferrari skewered government minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, asking her to explain the latest policy which sees some business leaders exempt from Covid quarantine rules.

Today, Nick Ferrari asked the Business Secretary the same question.

Nick asked the Secretary of State how he could justify the rules being different for some senior business leaders.

"I think these are always very difficult questions," Mr Kwarteng said as he explained there needed to be exceptions for those "coming in" with a "billion pounds of investment."

But, Nick cut the minister off, asking: "So yours is the party for the rich, isn't it?"

"It isn't, it's the party of investment," the Business Secretary argued.

"If you've got a billion-dollar deal on the table we'll find you a hurdle through exemptions, if you want to go to grannies funeral there's nothing we can do. That's the Conservative government isn't it?"

The Business Secretary hit back, saying it was important for the country to still compete and attract investment for the country.

It comes after the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said senior overseas business people would no longer need to isolate when arriving in England if their trip is likely to be of "significant economic benefit to the UK".

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'

'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'
Nick Ferrari put the minister on the spot

Furious Nick Ferrari challenges minister over 'wholly unfair' business travel rules
England v Germany: Raheem Sterling's ex-coach 'knew he'd play for England'

England v Germany: Raheem Sterling's ex-coach 'knew he'd play for England'
The minister said he would not support calls to ban smacking

Schools Minister does not support ban on smacking

The Schools Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government minister condemns 'yobbos' harassing Chris Whitty

Nick Ferrari hit out at the plans which see hundreds of students forced to isolate

'Three hundred children forced to stay at home due to one case? Absurd!'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch again

17 hours ago

Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem

Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/06: Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak introduced his new Labrador puppy

Chancellor Rishi Sunak introduces new puppy

It comes a week after Ms Spears delivered a dramatic testimony about the "abusive" conservatorship

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father from conservatorship
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing calls to extend the furlough scheme

Furlough scheme starts winding down amid warnings over UK's recovery
Whilst pets are unlikely to suffer seriously from Covid-19, scientists say that there is a "potential risk" that domestic animals could act as a "reservoir" for coronavirus and reintroduce it to humans

Covid-19 ‘common’ in pets whose owners have it - study

Nissan is to build a new electric model and huge battery plant in the UK

Nissan announces £1bn electric car 'gigafactory' in Sunderland
A crowd parties at a nightclub pilot event in Liverpool

Nightclubs and music venues 'to reopen with no Covid tests or vaccine passports'
William and Harry pictured together at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

William and Harry to reunite for unveiling of Diana statue

Police are investigation the video

Man who 'accosted' Chris Whitty in video loses job as estate agent
Camilla Tominey joins LBC

Camilla Tominey joins LBC with new Sunday afternoon show

Limiting testing to only those with classic symptoms could "miss or delay identification of many Covid cases", scientists say

Official Covid symptom list 'should be expanded as cases are being missed'