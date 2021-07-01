'Yours is a party for the rich, isn't it?' Nick Ferrari challenges minister

By EJ Ward

"Yours is a party for the rich, isn't it minister?" This is the moment Nick Ferrari challenged Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Yesterday, Nick Ferrari skewered government minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, asking her to explain the latest policy which sees some business leaders exempt from Covid quarantine rules.

Today, Nick Ferrari asked the Business Secretary the same question.

Nick asked the Secretary of State how he could justify the rules being different for some senior business leaders.

"I think these are always very difficult questions," Mr Kwarteng said as he explained there needed to be exceptions for those "coming in" with a "billion pounds of investment."

But, Nick cut the minister off, asking: "So yours is the party for the rich, isn't it?"

"It isn't, it's the party of investment," the Business Secretary argued.

"If you've got a billion-dollar deal on the table we'll find you a hurdle through exemptions, if you want to go to grannies funeral there's nothing we can do. That's the Conservative government isn't it?"

The Business Secretary hit back, saying it was important for the country to still compete and attract investment for the country.

It comes after the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said senior overseas business people would no longer need to isolate when arriving in England if their trip is likely to be of "significant economic benefit to the UK".