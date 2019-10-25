Nick Ferrari Takes On Police Chief Who Told People To Call 999 For Catcalling

25 October 2019, 10:48

Nick Ferrari challenged a Police and Crime Commissioner told women that they should call 999 if they are being catcalled.

Devon and Cornwall PCC Alison Hernandez urged a woman to call the police after she asked what they are doing to stop the growing issue of catcalling in Exeter.

After Nick Ferrari discussed the surprising intervention, Ms Hernandez called LBC to clarify and ended up making things more complicated.

She told Nick: "I was actually replying about ringing 999 in response to a young woman who'd been verbally threatened with rape in the street."

But Nick clarified: "I'm sorry to interrupt. She had experienced that and you're absolutely right, but her tweet, the first line is 'Is anything being done to tackle catcalling in Exeter?'

"To which you say 'I would suggest Rebecca calls 999 the next time she feels threatened when out and about.'

"So you quite clearly say catcalling.

Nick Ferrari clashed with the Police Commissioner of Devon & Cornwall
Nick Ferrari clashed with the Police Commissioner of Devon & Cornwall. Picture: LBC

"You were asked if anything is being done to tackle catcalling in Exeter, to which you suggest Rebecca, the woman, call 999. That's pretty straightforward, Commissioner."

Ms Hernandez responded: "I'm not suggesting that if someone wolf-whistles you in the street and you find it funny that you have to call the police.

"It's about if you feel unsafe or threatened. That is what 999 is for."

