Post-Brexit UK-US trade deal will be 'incredibly difficult' to strike, warns Lord Philip Hammond

4 November 2020, 08:11

By Fiona Jones

Former Foreign Secretary Lord Philip Hammond explained why he thinks a post-Brexit UK-US trade deal will be 'incredibly difficult' to make - irrespective of which candidate wins.

Whether the next US president is Joe Biden, or continues to be Donald Trump, the former Foreign Secretary believes that striking a deal with the country will be a tough task.

"I've always been a sceptic about the US-UK trade deal. I think it's going to be incredibly difficult to do a deal...irrespective of the candidates," said Lord Philip, "partly because of the issues around agricultural produce and I expect it will be very difficult to do a deal.

"Even if we did do a deal, I think we have to be very very careful about what the implications would be for the UK.

"Trade is a two-way path, it's not just about opening up export markets for British exporters, it's about opening our own markets to American producers.

"We know America has higher labour productivity than us, lower energy costs than us, lower raw material costs...many British manufacturers will be quite nervous about opening up the market to US manufacturers."

Nick moved on to asked Lord Philip, who also served as a former Chancellor, how he felt about the second national lockdown which will come into effect from midnight tonight.

He told Nick he was very nervous: "Businesses are in a very fragile position and another period of lockdown is going to put more and more pressure on them. I think it raises the likelihood that we will see significant number of business failures in the new year."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Lord Michael Howard: UK will benefit more from Biden presidency

Lord Michael Howard: Biden presidency is better for UK

Nigel Farage gives his verdict on US election

Nigel Farage gives his verdict on the US election

Kermit Roosevelt explains Trump's US Postal Service "strategy"

Kermit Roosevelt explains Trump's US Postal Service "strategy"
Second lockdown is "a disaster," says senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne

Second lockdown is "a disaster," says senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne
"Violent" BLM movement will lose Democrats the election

"Violent" BLM movement could lose Democrats the election, says Conservative commentator
This caller told LBC that schools must remain open

'Special education needs schools MUST remain open,' devastated father tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The former Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC on election night

David Miliband: Neither Trump nor Biden will do a post-Brexit trade deal

7 hours ago

The President's Pastor told LBC he predicted a landslide for Donald Trump

Donald Trump's pastor: 'hopefully we can overturn Roe V. Wade'

10 hours ago

Iain Dale corrected this caller

'This is complete balderdash' - Iain Dale corrects caller who likened lockdown to WW1

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dominic Raab spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

'Put it in your diary': Dominic Raab tells LBC lockdown will end on Dec 2
WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson to face Keir Starmer at PMQs

Michael Gove offered hope grassroots sports would be allowed - only to be dashed

Michael Gove sorry for rules muddle amid fury over grassroots sport closures
The UK's coronavirus deaths have jumped again

UK coronavirus death toll jumps 397 - highest in five months

Sir Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty

Covid deaths would top first wave under three-tier system, say scientists
File photo of an AstraZeneca technician helping develop a Covid-19 vaccine

GPs 'go on standby for Covid-19 vaccine rollout in early December'
Shopper have begun panic-buying toilet rolls and other goods ahead of lockdown

Shoppers in 'disbelief' as panic buyers empty shelves before lockdown
A terror attack in the UK is judged as 'highly likely'

UK terror threat raised to 'severe' after France and Vienna attacks
Joe and Trump

Professor who predicted last 13 US election results says Joe Biden will win
'I suggest Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face,' says US pollster

'I suggest Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face,' says US pollster