Prince Andrew controversy: "Duke is making scandal worse" says former royal correspondent

10 March 2020, 14:19 | Updated: 10 March 2020, 14:21

By Seán Hickey

Prince Andrew's legal team has stated the royal will not cooperate in convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's court case in the USA.

Nick Ferrari was joined by Michael Cole, a former royal correspondent, who conducted Prince Andrew's first TV interview in 1986, saw the decision as a horrendous miscalculation by the royal and his lawyers.

"If Prince Andrew wants to perpetuate this scandalous story, he's certainly going the right way about it" Mr. Cole stated. He stressed that "the Prince is not a suspect, he's not been charged with anything, but he is a material witness" and because of this he should be cooperating with the American judicial system.

The former correspondent even pointed out that Prince Andrew wouldn't even need to relocate to give a deposition. "He can give a deposition quite easily from London" he said.

"He should do it promptly" Mr. Cole recommended, in order to take the negative light from the monarchy.

The Duke of York is alleged to have a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
The Duke of York is alleged to have a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: PA

Nick wondered how the royal family are reacting to the latest revelations to which Michael Cole said "it is extraordinarily unwelcome" claiming the royal family never like to be in the limelight, let alone for a story as controversial as this.

Michael Cole pointed out that Prince Andrew has lacked much common sense in the course of this trial.

"What he doesn't seem to have had is very much judgement" Mr. Cole said. His reflection came from Prince Andrew simply associating with a convicted pedophile in the first place.

