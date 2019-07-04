Priti Patel Tells LBC Tory Cuts Have Had A "Negative Impact"

Speaking to Nick Ferrari the Conservative MP for Witham said cuts haven't just been bad for the police they've had a "negative impact" across the whole of society.

Mrs Patel said:" I think it's a fact Nick, that we want to see more police officers," adding "we need to get back to where we were previously."

Nick Ferrari asked the Tory MP is she would say that "cuts instituted by Conservative and Conservative led coalitions have been disastrous?"

"I think they've had a negative impact across the whole of society," the MP said.

Mts Patel said the country had "lost police officers" and that the numbers needed to be brought back up again.

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page.