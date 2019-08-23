Prue Leith Reveals Her Hilarious Encounter With Hospital Food

23 August 2019, 11:06

When Nick Ferrari asked Prue Leigh if she had ever seen or tried a hospital meal, the celebrity chef had a personal example that was hilarious and a little worrying.

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith is going to advise a government review into hospital food in England after six patients died due to a listeria outbreak.

Nick asked Prue what her experiences of hospital food were. She said she remembered her mother being in hospital, and she was served "really revolting grey sludge on a plate."

Prue said when she asked what it was, her mother said "I think it's the chicken à la King, but it could be the lamb korma."

Nick Ferrari could only laugh in response.

The celebrity chef revealed there were some hospitals where 75% of the patients like the food, but that figure would not "satisfy a really good restaurant."

Prue Leigh was speaking to Nick Ferrari
Prue Leigh was speaking to Nick Ferrari. Picture: PA/LBC

Nick suggested that as Prue visits hospitals, she should invite the chief executives and senior committee members "actually eat the food that they are serving within the hospital."

She said Nick was "so right," and her first job would be to try and change the minds of the people within hospital trusts.

"Doctors have to realise that food is medicine."

Prue said the "chief complaint" about food within hospitals was "about toast."

Nick pointed out that some years ago British Rail brought Prue in to help with their sandwiches.

The celebrity chef said they have had "bloody good sandwiches since."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page.

