Pub landlord says his business won't survive a second lockdown

17 September 2020, 10:10 | Updated: 17 September 2020, 10:13

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

'Take away the licenses of pubs that aren't sticking to Covid rules' - a pub landlord has told LBC.

The Landlord of a popular Euston bar told Nick Ferrari that he is currently trading at about "60% down on last year," describing post-lockdown trade as a "struggle."

His words came as stricter new measures are set to be announced for the North East of England, including a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants.

Tim from the Somers Town Coffee House said the idea of a 10pm curfew was ill-informed.

He told LBC telling people at 10pm they have to "stop drinking and go home and be really responsible" adding "it's just not going to happen."

The landlord said people would just go to an off-license and "buy booze, and they're all going to go back to their homes and continue the party."

He said this would lead to a situation the police would not be able to enforce.

Telling LBC during the national lockdown the police "didn't even have resources" to enforce the rules.

"We are highly regulated, very well controlled and a great and safe environment," he said of pubs.

He told LBC he turned away 15 bookings for Monday when people were trying to book in large groups of more than six people.

When Nick asked the landlord what he thought should be done to avoid a second wave.

"Take away the licenses of people that aren't professional," Tim said.

He said local authorities should be diligent in enforcing the new restrictions.

"If they're not prepared to play by the rules, and try and save the industry," he told Nick those venues should be shut down.

"My business won't survive a second lockdown, there's no hope," he ended with.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Curfews are not something we want to see across the country, the Health Minister said

Health Minister: Curfews are not something we want to see across the country
The Professor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Unrealistic' to send children home unless they have positive test, professor says
The 'rule of six' came into effect in England from Monday, banning gatherings of more than six people due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Justice Secretary asked if he would 'shop' his neighbours under rule of six
An LBC investigation showed test were not available in some areas of the country where they were most needed

Independent SAGE member warns of 'dangerous situation' over lack of tests
Justice Secretary: 'It's not right' serious criminals only serve half their sentences

Justice Secretary: 'It's not right' serious criminals only serve half their sentences
Andrew Mitchell is the Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield - he abstained last night and called the bill unreasonable

'Lawmakers should not be lawbreakers' - former Tory Minister on Brexit divorce deal

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Tory MP Lucy Frazer has defended the Brexit bill on LBC

Justice Minister defends controversial Brexit Bill after Government law officer resigns

14 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch in full

21 hours ago

John Apter tells LBC that people who assault officers are "laughing in the face of justice"

Police Federation chair calls for longer sentences for people that assault emergency workers

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

18,371 positive covid-19 cases identified in England in space of one week
The Health Secretary is set to address the Commons

Health Secretary to make announcement on North East restrictions
Protests have occurred across London over LTNs

Residents up in arms over Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

John Lewis has had to close stores and has cut its staff bonus for the first time since the 1950s

John Lewis cancels staff bonus for first time since 1953

The man was pictured with the reptile on board a bus

'Snake not valid face covering' bus company says

Boris Johnson said pubs could under new curfew measures if infections are not reduced

Boris Johnson: tough action is needed now to avoid new lockdown
Policing a London curfew would be "impossible" an ex-detective told LBC

Former Met Detective says London curfew would be 'impossible to police'
Many workers expect never to return to working five days in the office

Over half of workers 'will not return to five-day office week'
People enjoy a night out in Leicester Square ahead of the 'rule of six' coming into effect

PM: people should only call police for 'Animal House' party breaches of rule of six
Patients will be urged to book A&E appointments online as part of a new scheme

Patients could be urged to call 111 to book A&E appointments