Nick Ferrari grills public health expert over new coronavirus restrictions

22 September 2020, 08:05 | Updated: 22 September 2020, 08:07

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

"If we were running pubs we'd be ringing our bank manager in fear," that's how Nick Ferrari ended a conversation with a public health official.

LBC's Nick Ferrari questioned Maggi Morris the Former Director of Public Health for Central Lancashire over the new coronavirus lockdown.

Nick had one very pointed question for the public health expert.

"They told us there was no need to wear a mask, then we should wear a mask.

"We can go back to our place of work, now we shouldn't go back to our place of work.

"We can go meet our families, now we can't meet our families.

"Why should we listen to a word they say?"

Answering the question Mrs Morris said she believed the Government has "lost the trust of the public" by not being open and transparent.

Pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be ordered to close by 10pm each night from Thursday under tough restrictions set to be announced by Boris Johnson in a bid to curb the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

The Prime Minister will use an address to the nation on Tuesday evening to outline new measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, which will also restrict the hospitality sector to table service only.

When Nick questioned the estimate there could be 50,000 cases by mid-October which would be "ten times the worst it was in April."

Listing all the changes people have made to their lifestyle in the wake of coronavirus coming to the UK's shores, Nick asked if the public health expert believed the infection rate would be ten times as bad as the virus was at its peak earlier this year.

"These numbers are ludicrous, they're just made up," Nick said.

"They're only a modelling estimate," Mrs Morris said as she explained the science behind the comments by the Government's senior medical advisers.

"If we were running pubs we'd be ringing our bank manager in fear," Nick said.

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The doctor told LBC a second lockdown seemed "almost inevitable"

Second lockdown is 'almost inevitable' - senior doctor says

Nick Ferrari questioned the Health Secretary

"Why is test and trace such a bloody shambles?" Nick Ferrari asks Matt Hancock
Nick Ferrari hailed this caller's idea as brilliant

Nick Ferrari hailed this caller's idea for dealing with Test and Trace 'tremendous'
Nick Ferrari says in Sweden the government advocated what they called a "common sense code."

Nick Ferrari: Time to follow Sweden's lead and free up our economy
The Landlord of the Somers Town Coffee House spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Pub landlord says his business won't survive a second lockdown
Curfews are not something we want to see across the country, the Health Minister said

Health Minister: Curfews are not something we want to see across the country

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor

A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor

12 hours ago

Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises

Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises

13 hours ago

David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation

David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer has said a second national lockdown would be a sign of government failure

Keir Starmer: Second lockdown would be sign of 'government failure'
Premier Inn's owner Whitbread is facing the prospect of 6,000 job cuts

Premier Inn owner Whitbread to cut up to 6,000 jobs after Covid-19 slump
Boris Johnson is due to give a Commons speech after chairing a Cobra meeting

Coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson to announce new Covid-19 curbs for England
New rules: Diners at a restaurant in Covent Garden

Pub and restaurant bosses criticise 10pm Covid-19 curfew

Poor conditions have been found at HMP Erlestoke during a recent inspection

'Degrading and unacceptable': Shocking conditions found at HMP Erlestoke
Boris Johnson is bringing in a curfew on pubs and restaurants

Last orders: Boris puts 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants

Theresa May has slammed the contents of the Government Internal Market Bill

Theresa May criticises Brexit bill and claims it could split the UK
The Lowry is the first theatre to become a Nightingale Court

Hotels and theatre to be used as Nightingale courts

Michael Gove said people should work from home if they can do so

Michael Gove: Workplaces are safer but we need to 'restrain' social mixing
"London may have to go it alone on Covid restrictions if PM is not strict enough": Sadiq Khan

"London may have to go it alone on Covid restrictions if PM is not strict enough": Sadiq Khan