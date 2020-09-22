Nick Ferrari grills public health expert over new coronavirus restrictions

By EJ Ward

"If we were running pubs we'd be ringing our bank manager in fear," that's how Nick Ferrari ended a conversation with a public health official.

LBC's Nick Ferrari questioned Maggi Morris the Former Director of Public Health for Central Lancashire over the new coronavirus lockdown.

Nick had one very pointed question for the public health expert.

"They told us there was no need to wear a mask, then we should wear a mask.

"We can go back to our place of work, now we shouldn't go back to our place of work.

"We can go meet our families, now we can't meet our families.

"Why should we listen to a word they say?"

Answering the question Mrs Morris said she believed the Government has "lost the trust of the public" by not being open and transparent.

Pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be ordered to close by 10pm each night from Thursday under tough restrictions set to be announced by Boris Johnson in a bid to curb the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

The Prime Minister will use an address to the nation on Tuesday evening to outline new measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, which will also restrict the hospitality sector to table service only.

When Nick questioned the estimate there could be 50,000 cases by mid-October which would be "ten times the worst it was in April."

Listing all the changes people have made to their lifestyle in the wake of coronavirus coming to the UK's shores, Nick asked if the public health expert believed the infection rate would be ten times as bad as the virus was at its peak earlier this year.

"These numbers are ludicrous, they're just made up," Nick said.

"They're only a modelling estimate," Mrs Morris said as she explained the science behind the comments by the Government's senior medical advisers.

"If we were running pubs we'd be ringing our bank manager in fear," Nick said.

