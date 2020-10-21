Nick Ferrari presses Government Minister over police telling publicans to ask for photo ID

21 October 2020, 08:53

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

LBC's Nick Ferrari questioned a Government Minister over the police telling publicans they should ask for photo ID from customers.

Nick Ferrari asked Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick if he was aware Scotland Yard has been writing to restaurant and pub owners urging them to ensure they have details of customer's names, addresses and even photo ID.

"Do you support that?" Nick asked the Government Minister.

Responding that he hadn't seen the report Nick was referring to, Mr Jenrick said it was "right that we get enforcement and compliance correct in the country."

He said it would help stop other "infringements on our liberties."

"You support, effectively, a publican asking for my passport if I want a pint of lager?" Nick asked the Minister.

"Well it's difficult for me to comment, I haven't seen that," Mr Jenrick replied.

Nick was not happy with this answer, pointing out it was on the front page of the Daily Mail.

Brandishing a copy of the paper Nick asked the Housing Secretary why he had not been briefed on this story.

Responding Mr Jenrick said the Government was asking businesses to "do a proper contact tracing exercise" to ensure the Covid rules were being obeyed.

When Nick asked him if he supported the letter from the Met, Mr Jenrick said he had not seen or read the story and he was not going to criticise the Metropolitan Police.

The letter from Scotland Yard said: "Premises should take steps to satisfy themselves that the group (maximum six people) is only from one household or part of a support bubble. This could include requesting photographic identification with names and addresses."

Emma McClarkin, of the British Beer & Pub Association, told the Daily Mail: "Expecting pubs to demand all customers produce photographic identification with names and addresses would be fundamentally inappropriate and completely unacceptable."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The publican revealed council officials had been going to some lengths to check the rules were being obeyed

'It's not very hospitable' - Council officials'It's not very hospitable' - Council officials enforcement of Covid rules puts off punters
Nick Ferrari reacted to the caller's suggestion

'You can't run a city by getting the mayor to ask Manchester United for a few quid!'
Former Chief Scientist: Hospitals will be 'overwhelmed' if Covid trend continues

Former Chief Scientist: Hospitals will be 'overwhelmed' if Covid trend continues
Smart motorways have led to safety concerns but highways bosses insist they are an effective way of boosting capacity

'Smart motorways kill' widow of man killed on on road with no hard-shoulder tells LBC
Adrian was diagnosed with stage 4 Bowel cancer in July 2018 age 44

'It's terminal again' - Cancer patient says after lifesaving operation was cancelled due to Covid
Ending furlough will cause 'significant redundancies', warns ex-Sainsbury's chief

Ending furlough will cause 'significant redundancies', warns ex-Sainsbury's chief

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'

'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'

4 days ago

Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester

Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester

5 days ago

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gyms in the Liverpool region can reopen under Tier 3

Gyms allowed to reopen in Liverpool region

Robert Jenrick accused Sadiq Khan of 'bankrupting' London

Mayor accused of 'bankrupting' capital as Londoners face TfL hikes
Sheffield will be under Tier 3 restrictions from Saturday

South Yorkshire to enter Tier 3 restrictions from Saturday

Police on patrol in Soho in London

'No requirement' to show photo ID in pubs and restaurants despite Met police letter
Sheffield could be placed under Tier 3 restrictions

Coronavirus LIVE: South Yorkshire to enter 'very high' covid alert level after £41m deal
Jonathan Van-Tam spoke alongside the Prime Minister at a Downing Street press conference

Jonathan Van-Tam: National circuit breaker is not needed

Weather warnings are in place

Storm Barbara: Weather warnings in place for gale force winds and rain
The House of Lords has slapped down parts of the controversial UK Internal Market Bill

Government suffers major defeat in House of Lords over Brexit bill
James took a look at what the conversation may have gone like

James O'Brien takes a look at Boris Johnson's ministerial "team sheet"
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer wants to force a Commons vote on Covid restriction support

Labour to force Commons vote on Tier 3 restrictions funding tomorrow