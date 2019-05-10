RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan Answers Listeners' Questions: Watch In Full

RBS chief executive Ross McEwan answers listeners' questions for the first time since announcing he is to leave the bank.

Mr McEwan was appointed following the taxpayer bailout and after stabilising the bank, he revealed he is to leave later this year.

He's live in the LBC studio from 9am to answer your questions on whatever you want to ask him - the economy, banking and Brexit are sure to come up.

Watch it live from 9am.