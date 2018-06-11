Jacob Rees-Mogg: People Sometimes Get Frustrated By Negotiations

Jacob Rees-Mogg said that "people sometimes get frustrated" by the negotiations, but that the process is moving in the right direction, albeit "more slowly" than he would like.

The Tory backbencher told Nick Ferrari that he was optimistic about the Withdrawal Bill moving through the House of Commons this week, as a recording of the Foreign Secretary criticising the process was made public over the weekend.

Mr Rees-Mogg said that "people sometimes get frustrated" by the negotiations, and that "people should be calm".

He said: "I think it's going slowly in the right direction, more slowly than I would like, but still in the right direction."

Jacob Rees-Mogg calls for calm as "some people get frustrated" by Brexit negotiations. Picture: LBC

Mr Rees-Mogg also said that he didn't think a backstop would be "necessary", and that "it's crucial any backstop that is devised is not the front stop."

"It mustn't be so attractive to the EU that the EU says 'well that's fine, we'll just with that'," he said.

"The key to this is that we shouldn't get over exercised by negotiating documents, when the other side hasn't even responded.

"Because you have a great row about something and the EU says 'it doesn't matter what document says, we don't like it'.

"We need to just be a little more patient as these negotiations go on."