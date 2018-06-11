Jacob Rees-Mogg: People Sometimes Get Frustrated By Negotiations

11 June 2018, 12:12

Jacob Rees-Mogg said that "people sometimes get frustrated" by the negotiations, but that the process is moving in the right direction, albeit "more slowly" than he would like.

The Tory backbencher told Nick Ferrari that he was optimistic about the Withdrawal Bill moving through the House of Commons this week, as a recording of the Foreign Secretary criticising the process was made public over the weekend.

Mr Rees-Mogg said that "people sometimes get frustrated" by the negotiations, and that "people should be calm".

He said: "I think it's going slowly in the right direction, more slowly than I would like, but still in the right direction."

Jacob Rees-Mogg calls for calm as "some people get frustrated" by Brexit negotiations.
Jacob Rees-Mogg calls for calm as "some people get frustrated" by Brexit negotiations. Picture: LBC

Mr Rees-Mogg also said that he didn't think a backstop would be "necessary", and that "it's crucial any backstop that is devised is not the front stop."

"It mustn't be so attractive to the EU that the EU says 'well that's fine, we'll just with that'," he said.

"The key to this is that we shouldn't get over exercised by negotiating documents, when the other side hasn't even responded.

"Because you have a great row about something and the EU says 'it doesn't matter what document says, we don't like it'.

"We need to just be a little more patient as these negotiations go on."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale laid into Olly Robbins on Thursday

Olly Robbins Has Been An Absolute Disaster For Brexit: Iain Dale

3 days ago

Black cab, Ian Collins, Sadiq Khan

Black Cabbie's Bruising Message To Sadiq Khan Over Violent Crime

4 days ago

Iain Dale Theresa May

Theresa May’s Inability To Win Exchanges On Brexit Is Telling: Iain Dale

4 days ago