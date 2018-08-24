Richard Ratcliffe: "I Got To See Nazanin For The First Time In Two Years"

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband described the joy of seeing his wife "for the first time in two years" during a Skype call.

It is the first time Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been allowed out of prison since her arrest, in April 2016, and conviction last year for plotting to overthrow the Iranian regime - something she has always denied.

The 40-year-old, from Hampstead, north London, has now travelled to see her family in Damavand, north east of Tehran.

The temporarily release delighted her family, with husband Richard Ratcliffe telling LBC, he was "very happy" to see her again.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Ratcliffe said: "It was a big surprise... She called me on Skype and I got to see her for the first time in two-years... We're hoping this is extended for more than three-days."

When Nick asked him about Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt's role in the release, Mr Ratcliffe replied: "He's been very emotionally supportive... He said 'I'll push very hard' and that statement (the Tweet below,) yesterday was very strong."

