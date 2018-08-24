Richard Ratcliffe: "I Got To See Nazanin For The First Time In Two Years"

24 August 2018, 08:04 | Updated: 24 August 2018, 08:07

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband described the joy of seeing his wife "for the first time in two years" during a Skype call.

It is the first time Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been allowed out of prison since her arrest, in April 2016, and conviction last year for plotting to overthrow the Iranian regime - something she has always denied.

The 40-year-old, from Hampstead, north London, has now travelled to see her family in Damavand, north east of Tehran.

The temporarily release delighted her family, with husband Richard Ratcliffe telling LBC, he was "very happy" to see her again.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Ratcliffe said: "It was a big surprise... She called me on Skype and I got to see her for the first time in two-years... We're hoping this is extended for more than three-days."

When Nick asked him about Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt's role in the release, Mr Ratcliffe replied: "He's been very emotionally supportive... He said 'I'll push very hard' and that statement (the Tweet below,) yesterday was very strong."

https://twitter.com/Jeremy_Hunt/status/1032623498240438272.

Listen to the call in full above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ian Collins clashed with the caller on Tuesday night

London Knife Crime: Ian Collins In Astonishing Encounter With Stab Victim

1 day ago

Ian Collins spoke to Charlie Mullins

Anti-Brexit Businessman: We Won't Leave The EU, The UK's Not That Stupid

1 day ago

Ian Collins battled with a caller over Jamie Oliver's jerk rice

This Row Over Jamie Oliver’s Jerk Rice Gets Very Heated

3 days ago