Ring Rory Stewart: London Mayoral candidate grilled by listeners - Watch from 9.30am

23 January 2020, 07:40

Rory Stewart is in the LBC studio to answer questions from LBC listeners - watch it live from 9.30am.

Standing as an independent in the London Mayoral election, the former Conservative leadership candidate has made knife crime his number one focus. But do his plans satisfy the London public?

This is your chance to ask Rory anything you want - call 0345 60 60 973 to place your call.

Come back here at 9.30am to watch Ring Rory live.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Trevor Phillips had a powerful argument about knife crime

Trevor Phillips' brilliant explanation on why knife crime happens... and how to stop it

1 hour ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

16 hours ago

Mark Francois: "I'm confident that Big Ben will bong for Brexit"

Mark Francois: "I'm pretty confident that Big Ben will bong for Brexit"

6 days ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari had a very entertaining chat with Ed Balls

"Deluded": Ed Balls' take on claim Corbyn deserves 10/10 for his election campaign

Juice WRLD: Rapper died of opioid overdose after stepping off plane in Chicago

Harry and Meghan: Thomas Markle tells Duchess of Sussex 'it's time to look after daddy'

Eurotunnel operator blames Brexit for revenue hit