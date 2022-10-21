Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

21 October 2022, 08:50 | Updated: 21 October 2022, 09:01

By Sam Sholli

Tory peer Lord Harrington has branded Rishi Sunak "the smart guy" and told LBC he was "amazed that the membership didn't elect him last time".

Lord Harrington's words to LBC's Nick Ferrari have come after Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister after a mere six weeks in the role.

Nick asked Lord Harrington: "Who represents the future of the Conservative Party?"

The Tory peer replied: "Well, for me, without a doubt, it's Rishi Sunak - because he's the smart guy.

"And I was amazed that the membership didn't elect him last time.

"But I think the main thing is, Nick, you know we need it quick. We need some stability.

"I hope that they get together, sort themselves out on Monday and don't have more prolonged agony with the membership who made such a ridiculous decision last time."

In a statement outside Number 10, made after 45 days in office, she said: "I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.

"I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party.

"This morning I met the Chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady.

"We have agreed there will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week.

"This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.

"I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen."

