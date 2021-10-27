Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

27 October 2021, 09:42

By Tim Dodd

Nick Ferrari grilled Tory MP Robert Jenrick this morning over the "wasted" £37bn which was spent on NHS Test and Trace, telling the Tory MP "you're hopeless! You're fiscally incontinent!"

It comes as the NHS Test and Trace programme has been criticised as an "eye-watering" waste of taxpayers' money which did not achieve its objective in a damning report by MPs.

Ahead of the budget announcement, Nick Ferrari asked the Tory MP: "Why should we trust you lot with any of our cash?

"You're put out today to talk about how we're going to hear about fiscal responsibility, and the pound in our pocket is safe with the Conservatives... You've just wasted £37 billion quid. It's 'what's the point?' You lot can't add up, you're hopeless! You're not fiscally irresponsible, you're fiscally incontinent."

Read more: 'No clear evidence' £37bn Test and Trace system reduced Covid cases

Mr Jenrick replied: "On the specifics of track and trace, this was a programme that delivered over 300 million tests, 20 million people were contacted, undoubtedly it saved people's lives."

"If you want to talk figures, at one point 11% of tracers were working. 11%," Nick said.

Read more: 'Why not say sorry?': Minister refuses to apologise for Covid failures eight times

"I think there will undoubtedly be lessons to be learned from how that programme was managed," Mr Jenrick admitted.

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns

The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B

The Care Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL

'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Kwasi Kwarteng says UK can be 'world leaders or laggards' in net zero quest

Kwasi Kwarteng has "categorically" ruled out bringing back lockdown restrictions

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Another Covid lockdown is 'not going to happen'

The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial

The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'

Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess

Christmas saved but pig farmers at their “wit’s end” over butcher shortage

Christmas saved but pig farmers at their 'wit’s end' over butcher shortage

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary savages 'pathetic and dangerous' road blocking eco mob

The Shadow International Trade Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Emily Thornberry calls for 'a bit of grown-up politics' in Brexit negotiations

Nick Ferrari gave his take on the issue

'Why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?'

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report

The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks

The care worker was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari [Stock Image]

National Insurance tax hike difference between 'petrol and meal' says care worker
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the pledge

'Where's the £350m a week for the NHS we were promised when we left the EU?'
The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Only 25% of your staff are in?' Ferrari rips into Vaccines Minister
The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Downing Street and ministers deny 'October firebreak lockdown' plans
Karim Mussilhy was speaking LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We haven't been consulted': Grenfell activist on plans to demolish tower
The former LAS chief was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Ex-London Ambulance chief admits LTNs have delayed 999 response times

