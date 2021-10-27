Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

By Tim Dodd

Nick Ferrari grilled Tory MP Robert Jenrick this morning over the "wasted" £37bn which was spent on NHS Test and Trace, telling the Tory MP "you're hopeless! You're fiscally incontinent!"

It comes as the NHS Test and Trace programme has been criticised as an "eye-watering" waste of taxpayers' money which did not achieve its objective in a damning report by MPs.

Ahead of the budget announcement, Nick Ferrari asked the Tory MP: "Why should we trust you lot with any of our cash?

"You're put out today to talk about how we're going to hear about fiscal responsibility, and the pound in our pocket is safe with the Conservatives... You've just wasted £37 billion quid. It's 'what's the point?' You lot can't add up, you're hopeless! You're not fiscally irresponsible, you're fiscally incontinent."

Read more: 'No clear evidence' £37bn Test and Trace system reduced Covid cases

Mr Jenrick replied: "On the specifics of track and trace, this was a programme that delivered over 300 million tests, 20 million people were contacted, undoubtedly it saved people's lives."

"If you want to talk figures, at one point 11% of tracers were working. 11%," Nick said.

Read more: 'Why not say sorry?': Minister refuses to apologise for Covid failures eight times

"I think there will undoubtedly be lessons to be learned from how that programme was managed," Mr Jenrick admitted.