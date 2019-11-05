Rory Stewart Wants To Reopen Police Stations In Abandoned Buildings

5 November 2019, 11:18 | Updated: 5 November 2019, 11:27

London Mayoral candidate Rory Stewart suggested reopening police stations - citing an abandoned one in Oval as an example.

At the start of the interview, Rory Stewart told Nick Ferrari that he wanted to reopen police stations and to increase the number of neighbourhood police as the proportion of the Met as a whole.

Nick asked Stewart where he would put the police stations.

Stewart replied that there's an empty police station in Oval, being squatted in, which could be used again.

He explained: "There's nobody in it at the moment, you can move back into these buildings. There's no use for it.

That's currently actually being used for people to squat. No use at all is being given to those buildings."

He added: "We need to bring more officers in but it's not just about more officers. This is something I also learned as Prisons Minister."

Nick asked him what the strength of Met Police staffing was at the moment.

Stewart replied: "You're hitting me there, Nick, with a figure I don't have at my fingertips but the 20,000 extra officers, which are being brought back, is the exact number that was removed."

Nick pointed out that London would not get all 20,000 and told him that the current number is 30,737 police officers.

Stewart said "very good".

Rory Stewart Left Humiliated After Being Unprepared For LBC Interview
Rory Stewart Left Humiliated After Being Unprepared For LBC Interview. Picture: LBC

Nick replied: "Well, that's my job."

Nick then asked: "What's the Met Police budget?"

Stewart, stumped, said: "Nick, you give me the budget. I don't have that budget."

Nick said: "You didn't have the ULEZ figures, you don't have the staff of the police, you didn't have the budget of the police."

Rory guessed that it was approximately £1bn.

Nick corrected him, it's £3bn.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Harvey Proctor Tells LBC Why He Wants Police Officers To Face Criminal Investigation

Harvey Proctor Tells LBC Why He Wants Police Officers To Face Criminal Investigation

15 hours ago

Shadow Secretary For International Trade Reveals Trump's NHS Deal

Shadow Secretary For International Trade Reveals Details Of Trump's NHS Deal

16 hours ago

FURIOUS Caller Tells Richard Tice That Nigel Farage Has Overstepped The Mark

FURIOUS Caller Tells Richard Tice That Nigel Farage Has Overstepped The Mark

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Dominic Grieve didn't hold back in his interview with James O'Brien

Government Reason For Not Publishing Russia Report Is Bogus, Grieve Tells James O'Brien
Rory Stewart Shares His Experience Of Receiving Abuse As An MP

Rory Stewart Shares His Experience Of Receiving Abuse As An MP
Jacob Rees-Mogg has apologised for his comments

Jacob Rees-Mogg Apologises For "Common Sense" Remark Over Grenfell Tragedy

'Multiple allegations of sexual offences' investigated at Devon nursery