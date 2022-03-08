Russian army losses due to 'poor and arrogant leadership', says Defence Secretary

8 March 2022, 08:43 | Updated: 8 March 2022, 09:09

By Daisy Stephens

Russia has suffered huge losses because of 'poor and arrogant leadership', the Defence Secretary has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When asked he he recognised the figure of 11,000 Russian troops killed that was released by Ukrainian authorities, Ben Wallace said he could not "verify" the figure but said it was true the Russian army was group to suffer the biggest losses.

"The overwhelming single group of people that have lost their lives are the Russian military," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"They have taken significant casualties because of the poor leadership, poor plan, poor equipment and the arrogance of the Russian leadership in sending them to invade a sovereign country."

He said the military column - which was heading towards Kyiv in the early days of the invasion - had stalled, and cited reports that Ukrainian special forces had destroyed up to 30 Russian helicopters.

Russia was finding it "very slow-going", he said, partly because Ukraine have the "moral component" - which "in war can be everything" - and partly because of the brave fight they were staging.

"Yes, they've surrounded a number of cities on the east of the country," he said.

"But what you're finding is Ukrainians are either counterattacking or repelling them when they try and take over the city itself."

Mr Wallace also told Nick that, even if Putin is "eventually successful" the fact his army is "already half worn out" could be his downfall.

"If Putin is eventually successful - and there is a big if now... the cost it will take him to occupy [Ukraine] and control it will be in the hundreds of thousands of troops will be required," he said.

"His army is already half worn out.

"It is in that phase, the occupation phase, that they would lose even greater numbers of soldiers and slowly but surely his army would be exhausted, and I think that is the bit he hasn't even thought through because of his arrogance that somehow the Ukrainians would welcome as a liberator."

It is day 12 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In that time, Russian forces have launched a number of attacks on major cities, but in recent days have failed to make any significant gains.

Mr Wallace said Russia had started shelling indiscriminately as a result, targeting a number of humanitarian evacuation corridors.

Read more: 'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas

Read more: Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

On Monday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed hunt down and kill "every b*****d" who targeted fleeing civilians.

"How many families have died in Ukraine?" He said in a televised address.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget."

He continued: "We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war. On our land. We will find every b*****d. Which shot at our cities, our people. Which bombed our land. Which launched rockets. Which gave the order and pressed 'start'.

"There will be no quiet place on this Earth for you. Except for the grave."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

James Cleverly told LBC it was a 'badge of honour' that Putin had lashed out over UK sanctions

Minister: Putin criticism of UK sanctions is a 'badge of honour' for Government

Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate

Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by 'nuts' Russian attack

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by Russian attack
Nick Ferrari and Dominic Raab clashed over smart prisons

'No bars and prisoners called residents': Nick Ferrari blasts Raab over soft prisons

The barbers is based in Wickford

Boxers Barbers Ukraine Appeal - donate now

Markov said Putin wants to install a new government in Ukraine

Putin's former spokesman tries to claim Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 'liberation'

Inna Sovsun spoke to LBC this morning

Twins became orphans on the first day of their lives, Ukrainian MP says

Roman Abramovich has attempted to step back from the daily running of Chelsea

Abramovich should sell Chelsea after refusing to condemn Putin invasion, ex-minister says

The Defence Secretary told LBC he wasn't afraid of Putin

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Commanders will be held accountable for any war crimes, Raab said.

Russian commanders who commit war crimes 'face twilight years behind bars,' Raab warns

The Shadow Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Civilian casualties will rise', stark warning of Putin's 'weapons of serious destruction'

A caller told Nick how terrified he was about the Russian invasion. (stock photo right)

Terrified caller stuck in Kharkiv tells of fear on Ukrainian frontline

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

'Why would they stop him now?': Nick Ferrari grills minister over 'pointless' sanctions

Liz Truss has said English teams should boycott the Champions League final.

Truss tells English teams to boycott Champions League final over Russia crisis

Kate Garraway urged people to keep fighting as she works to help her husband Derek

'Don't give up': Kate Garraway reveals struggle for husband's care and calls for reform

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari asked the question of Dominic Raab

'Who should my listeners believe on partygate? The PM or Dominic Cummings?'
Dominic Raab said Insulate Britain's actions are not "normal, peaceful protest, but sabotage"

Eco-mob protests are sabotage, Raab says as Govt pushes ahead with protest crackdown
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'T-levels, not Tory Leader': Nadhim Zahawi explains TL lapel badge
Nadhim Zahawi has called on Sir Keir Starmer to apologise

'Boris said sorry, Keir should too': Zahawi blasts Labour leader over partygate
No10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace

No10 says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral
Tesco Chairman John Allan CBE

LBC Exclusive: Tesco Chairman says stores 'coping well' after Brexit

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas

9 hours ago

Strip oligarchs of dual citizenships to stop Putin's invasion, caller insists

Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion

2 days ago

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Volodymyr Zelensky will speak to MPs today - a Russians continue to target civilians

Ukraine war leader Zelenskyy to address UK MPs in Commons at 5pm today
Ukraine's UN ambassador said Russian diplomats should call the NHS 111 number

Ukraine tells UN that pro-war Russian diplomats should call NHS 111 for 'mental help'
The group said it 'disarmed' hundreds of vehicles last night

Eco mob targets SUV drivers and deflates 'hundreds' of the vehicles' tyres across UK
Larry Scirotto was the first openly gay chief hired in Fort Lauderdale

Police force's first gay police chief fired over 'minority-first' hiring approach
Ukrainian troops said they had killed a second Russian general

Russian general killed by Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv, says Ukraine defence ministry
Sajid Javid is set to announce a number of reforms to the healthcare system

Improved personalised care for NHS patients set to be announced in healthcare reforms
Zelenskyy gave an address on the 12th day of the conflict.

'I am not hiding, I am not afraid': Zelenskyy sends Russia defiant message from Kyiv
MPs voted in favour of tougher sanctions for oligarchs.

MPs back tougher sanctions against oligarchs under new fast-tracked law
David Miliband said he was "embarrassed" about how the UK had dealt with the refugee crisis in Ukraine

David Miliband 'embarrassed and disappointed' in UK response to Ukrainian refugee crisis
Tonight With Andrew Marr, on LBC.

Putin has several 'grisly' options before turning to nuclear weapons, warns Michael Gove