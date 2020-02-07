Trump's former Communications Chief compares US President to Mussolini

Anthony Scaramucci said Donald Trump's press conference after being cleared in his Impeachment trial was reminiscent of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

The President was acquitted by the Senate on Wednesday and yesterday held an hour-long press conference in which he called the accusations against him "all bull***t

Mr Scaramucci was the White House Director of Communications under Donald Trump - albeit only for 10 days.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he labelled Trump "a full-blown maniac idiot".

Trump's former Communications chief labelled him a "full-blown maniac idiot". Picture: PA

Referring to the press conference, he said: "That's classic narcissism - that's aggrievement and victimhood. Real leaders don't really care about stuff like that.

"You're the leader of the free world, the President of the United States, you've been bestowed this public trust, you're in the highest position of public service.

"And you're acting like a full-blown, full-on maniac idiot. I thought it was very weird and perverse.

"It was like a full Benito Mussolini display from the American White House. I'm saddened when I watch him."

Watch his full interview at the top of the page.