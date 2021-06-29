Schools Minister does not support ban on smacking

By EJ Ward

Schools Minister Nick Gibb has told LBC he does not support a ban on smacking amid growing calls to ban the practice in England.

Experts have claimed evidence the practice is harmful is overwhelming.

This led to LBC's Nick Ferrari asking the government minister if he believed the government should ban the practice.

"I think these are matters for parents, I think a reasonable chastisement is allowed within the law," Mr Gibb told Nick.

He told LBC it was "important" that "parents are able to bring up their children as they see fit."

When Nick Ferrari asked the minister directly, "you wouldn't support a direct ban on smacking?"

"No, I wouldn't."

Scotland outlawed physical punishment of under-16s last year and a law imposing a similar ban will be implemented in Wales next year.

However, England and Northern Ireland must follow suit, said researchers from University College London, who were backed last night by health experts and children’s charities.

But others said banning smacking would be an ‘invasion of government into family life’ that risks criminalising loving parents.