Second Referendum Won't Solve Anything, Says Tory MP Damian Green
28 March 2019, 11:06
Conservative MP Damian Green told LBC that anyone who thinks a second referendum would solve the Brexit impasse is "deluded".
The former Minister for the Cabinet Office - and de facto Deputy Prime Minister - voted against the motions in yesterday's indicative votes that recommended membership of a Customs Union or Single Market.
But he voted against the motion for a Second Referendum. And he says there would be a lot of issues with the People's Vote.
Speaking to Nick Ferrari from LBC's studio at Westminster, he was asked if we were heading towards a second referendum and he said: "I profoundly hope not. I don't think referendums, as we've discovered, solve problems.
"A referendum isn't the end of the process, it's the start of the process.
"What would happen if it was 51-49 remain? Does that trump 52-48 leave? Do we do best of three?
"People who think another referendum is a way out of the European crisis are deluding themselves.
"I voted against that and will continue to vote against that."