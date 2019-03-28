Second Referendum Won't Solve Anything, Says Tory MP Damian Green

Conservative MP Damian Green told LBC that anyone who thinks a second referendum would solve the Brexit impasse is "deluded".

The former Minister for the Cabinet Office - and de facto Deputy Prime Minister - voted against the motions in yesterday's indicative votes that recommended membership of a Customs Union or Single Market.

But he voted against the motion for a Second Referendum. And he says there would be a lot of issues with the People's Vote.

Damian Green, speaking on LBC from our Westminster Studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking to Nick Ferrari from LBC's studio at Westminster, he was asked if we were heading towards a second referendum and he said: "I profoundly hope not. I don't think referendums, as we've discovered, solve problems.

"A referendum isn't the end of the process, it's the start of the process.

"What would happen if it was 51-49 remain? Does that trump 52-48 leave? Do we do best of three?

"People who think another referendum is a way out of the European crisis are deluding themselves.

"I voted against that and will continue to vote against that."