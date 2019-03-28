Second Referendum Won't Solve Anything, Says Tory MP Damian Green

28 March 2019, 11:06

Conservative MP Damian Green told LBC that anyone who thinks a second referendum would solve the Brexit impasse is "deluded".

The former Minister for the Cabinet Office - and de facto Deputy Prime Minister - voted against the motions in yesterday's indicative votes that recommended membership of a Customs Union or Single Market.

But he voted against the motion for a Second Referendum. And he says there would be a lot of issues with the People's Vote.

Damian Green, speaking on LBC from our Westminster Studio
Damian Green, speaking on LBC from our Westminster Studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking to Nick Ferrari from LBC's studio at Westminster, he was asked if we were heading towards a second referendum and he said: "I profoundly hope not. I don't think referendums, as we've discovered, solve problems.

"A referendum isn't the end of the process, it's the start of the process.

"What would happen if it was 51-49 remain? Does that trump 52-48 leave? Do we do best of three?

"People who think another referendum is a way out of the European crisis are deluding themselves.

"I voted against that and will continue to vote against that."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Richard Harrington joined Iain Dale on Tuesday night

Iain Dale Tests Alternative Brexit Options With Ex-Business Minister

1 day ago

Iain Dale slammed the caller's "disgusting" remarks

Iain Dale’s Fury As Brexiteer Says It’s “Not A Bad Thing” If Remain MPs Need Security

6 days ago

Theresa May

Dominic Raab's Instant Reaction To Theresa May's Brexit Statement

7 days ago

LBC Latest

Morgan's call to LBC left Nigel Farage in stitches

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Here

Michael Gove, Dominic Raab and Boris Johnson are amongst the favourites to take over from Theresa May

Who Will Take Over From Theresa May? Runners And Riders For The Tory Leadership

Politics

Theresa May speaks in the House of Commons

Brexit: The Difference Between The Withdrawal Agreement And Political Declaration?

'Blind Brexit' claim as PM 'cuts her deal in half'

Eighteen migrants heading towards UK intercepted off Kent coast
Harry Redknapp was speaking on LBC

Nick Ferrari Asks Harry Redknapp How We Can Solve Brexit