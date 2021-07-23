Self-employed caller living in fear of NHS app ping worried over loss of income

23 July 2021, 10:22

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller told LBC he was living in fear of an NHS Covid app ping meaning he could not work and would not have any income.

Hayden from Purley said he was 'concerned' by the so-called, 'pingdemic', and that he does not have confidence in the NHS Covid app.

Companies will still face staff shortages and lost revenue because of the number of workers having to self-isolate despite emergency measures to ease the crisis, industry leaders are warning.

The Government has announced plans to allow firms in sectors including transport, energy, local councils and digital infrastructure to deploy the daily testing of workers as an alternative to self-isolation.

The caller revealed he is a self-employed project manager for a small construction company.

Echoing the plight of many self-employed during the pandemic, Hayden said he had received no financial help from the government.

"I've had to work through the pandemic,"

He told Nick if he was unable to work then he would not be paid, and there were no government schemes he could rely on to support him during periods of isolation.

"Now I'm waiting for the ping."

Hayden said he was experiencing worry, "on a daily basis" over whether he might get a ping from the app.

"You don't know if you'll be able to go to work the next day, or even have income the next day."

He branded it "mindblowing" that so many people are living with such uncertainty.

Pressure is mounting on the Government to bring forward the date at which people who are double vaccinated against coronavirus can avoid self-isolation.

NHS figures show 618,903 alerts were sent to users of the coronavirus app in the week to July 14, a period before England's restrictions were lifted and more social contact was allowed.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'I'd have to change busses' amongst excuses from young people not getting jabbed, says vaccinator

Young people 'can't be bothered' to get Covid jab, says vaccinator
Nick Ferrari challenged the Environment Secretary

Why are the sectors on the 'let off list' all about food and nothing for faith?
The 7-year-old was caught with the blade by teachers

Calls for mandatory knife crime education after 7-year-old caught with blade at school
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Business Secretary: Self-isolation rules to stay until August 16, despite pingdemic
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC

Business Secretary says Northern Ireland Protocol is 'not set in stone'
Lord Coe spoke to LBC this morning on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics opening

Lord Coe responds after LBC highlights the public don't know names of Team GB stars

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Priti Patel's position is untenable, Met Police Federation Chairman argues

Met Police Federation Chairman blasts Priti Patel over her treatment of police officers

15 hours ago

Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sarm Joan Lillian Heslop was reported missing on 8 March.

Parents of missing Brit Sarm Heslop plead for answers from boyfriend
Who are the Team GB flagbearers for Tokyo 2020?

Who are the Team GB flagbearers for Tokyo 2020?

Covid app ping exemption: The full list of sectors where workers can avoid self-isolation

Covid app ping exemption: full list of job sectors where workers can avoid self-isolation
Thomas Markle wants to take legal action to see his grandchildren, Archie - pictured and Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s father 'plans to take her and Prince Harry to court to see grandchildren'
The warm weather is set to continue over coming days.

UK weather: Highs up to 30C to continue as extreme heat warning comes to an end
The opening ceremony will take place at 12pm UK time.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony: What time is it and how to watch?
Rafael Nunez receives a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a pop-up mass vaccination clinic at Watford FC’s Vicarage Road Stadium

Eight week gap between Pfizer jabs is 'sweet spot' - study

A study has suggested daily lateral flow tests are just as effective at controlling Covid-19 transmission as isolation

Schools: Daily testing 'just as effective' as isolation in controlling infections - study
Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'
The Labour MP was speaking exclusively to LBC

Dawn Butler opens up about the moment she was escorted out of Parliament