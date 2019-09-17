Shami Chakrabarti Tells Nick Ferrari UK Democracy Is 'Broken' And Needs A Written Constitution

17 September 2019, 11:00

The Labour peer and human rights activist told LBC that "maybe it is time" for people to sit down and write a constitution.

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari asked her: "Do we move to the possibility of - and you might go nuts at this - a written constitution for this country so we know where we stand."

She told LBC Nick, when it came to British democracy, she used to think that "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Shami says UK democracy is broken and needs a written constitution
Shami says UK democracy is broken and needs a written constitution. Picture: PA

She added: "Because this is one of the oldest unbroken democracies on earth, let's be honest about that.

But now I'm coming to the view that it may be 'broke'."

Shami tells Nick Ferrari UK democracy is broken and needs a written constitution
Shami tells Nick Ferrari UK democracy is broken and needs a written constitution. Picture: LBC

Prorogation is one example of this, she said.

She also told Nick: "When gentlemen's agreements no longer work because, frankly, there are no gentlemen left in the room... maybe it is time to have a constitutional convention."

A constitutional convention is a gathering of people with the purpose of writing or editing a constitution.

