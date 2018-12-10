Shami Chakrabarti Says Vote Of No Confidence Is "A Possibility"

10 December 2018, 09:17

The Shadow Attorney General has told LBC that Labour would only move to a vote of no confidence in Theresa May if they think the idea would work.

Baroness Chakrabarti believes the Prime Minister will lose tomorrow's vote on her Brexit deal, but she would not be drawn on what Labour would do next.

When Nick Ferrari pressed her on whether Labour would move against Mrs May, she said they would only do it "if we think it would work".

She said: "It's difficult to judge, because it really depends on the attitude of her own members of Parliament. In the end, they're the ones who make her government possible.

"My wish would be for a General Election as soon as possible so that we can get on with things in the way that your listeners are saying. We can offer an alternative vision for what Britain could be in the future."

Nick Ferrari spoke to Shami Chakrabarti
Nick Ferrari spoke to Shami Chakrabarti. Picture: LBC

Nick queried whether they would move against the Prime Minister and she responded: "Yes, but only if we think it would work.

"That depends on what the attitude of her Conservative colleagues would be to, for example, a vote of no confidence. I'm afraid it's still so hypothetical."

