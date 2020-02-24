Sir Keir Starmer reveals the most exciting thing he's ever done

A newspaper profile labelled Sir Keir Starmer "boring". This is what he said when Nick Ferrari asked what the most exciting thing he's ever done is.

The Financial Times profiled one of the three remaining candidates running to be Labour leader with the subheading "Boring Starmer seeks to heal wounded party".

Speaking to him on LBC, Nick asked what the most exciting thing he's done to prove he's not boring.

His response: "Oh I've done lots of exciting things. Playing football, going to football with my kids."

Nick then said: "Going to football with your children is the most exciting thing Sir Keir Starmer has ever done? Do you wish to revise that Sir Keir?"

Nick Ferrari asked Sir Keir Starmer what the most exciting thing he'd ever done is. Picture: PA / LBC

After confirming he hadn't done a parachute or a bungee jump, Sir Keir then told the story of what happened when he looked for a hotel room earlier this month for Valentine's Day.

