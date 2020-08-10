"I've been stopped 67 times by police", BAME caller tells Nick Ferrari

10 August 2020, 11:49

By Adrian Sherling

This caller told Nick Ferrari that he was stopped 67 times by police while living in London.

Labour MP Dawn Butler said we need to weed out 'institutional racism' in the police after a car she was in was stopped in east London. The member for Brent Central's accused the Metropolitan police of racial profiling.

Scotland Yard says the registration of the car had been incorrectly entered into a police computer and no searches were carried out.

But Jag called in to reveal just how much he has to put up with from the police when he is out driving - being stopped because of the smell of his aftershave.

Nick Ferrari heard from a man who had been stopped by police 67 times
Nick Ferrari heard from a man who had been stopped by police 67 times. Picture: LBC / PA

He said: "I've been stopped 67 times when living in London.

"I've never done drugs, never done alcohol due to religion.

"I've had the car stripped apart, I've had the windows come down, I've had the seats taken out, dogs checking the car.

"Obviously, they don't find anything. Then the police mention that I had a bit of smell. That smell was aftershave.

"Was the reason because the car was nice? Did you stop me because of the colour of the skin?"

He also revealed that the police didn't even put the car back together once they've taken it apart.

Watch his full interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Boris Johnson "isn't the person to lecture teachers on moral duty" says union leader

Boris Johnson "isn't the person to lecture teachers on moral duty" says union leader

1 day ago

Border force acting as a "taxi service" for migrants, says former MOD chief

Border force acting as a "taxi service" for migrants, claims former MOD chief

1 day ago

Iain Dale's furious reaction to the "guff" PR statement from BA

Iain Dale's furious reaction to British Airways 'guff' PR statement

3 days ago

LBC Latest

Caller trusts government to reopen schools, but is skeptical of official statistics

Caller trusts government to reopen schools, but is skeptical of official statistics

Coronavirus fears in North Korea as thousands of volunteers deployed to prevent outbreaks

Terminally ill Canadians win right to use magic mushrooms for end-of-life stress

Labour MP Dawn Butler dismisses 'racist trolls' with 'conspiracy theories' about police stop incident