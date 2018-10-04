Strictly Dancer Gives Score For Theresa May's Conference Dance

4 October 2018, 08:01

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor marked Theresa May's dancing following her Conference boogie.

The Prime Minister bopped on to stage at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham to the tune of Abba's Dancing Queen.

The move was a self-deprecating response to the negative comments about her tribal dancing during a tour of Africa earlier in the summer.

Robin Windsor, a professional dancing on Strictly, was not impressed with her movement, telling Nick Ferrari: "In the words of Craig Revel-Horwood, that was a bit of a dance disaster.

"There was absolutely no natural rhythm there whatsoever and it's almost like she wasn't really dancing to the beat of her own tune."

Asked to give a mark out of 10, Robin gave a measly two for the Prime Minister.

