Tearful Nigerian Woman Says Cherie Blair Is RIGHT On Claim On African Women

27 March 2019, 10:25

Cherie Blair has come under fire for saying the first sexual experience for most African women is rape, but this caller from Nigeria insists she is correct.

Speaking at a secondary school in London, Ms Blair said "most African ladies’ first sexual experience is rape”.

But 'Marie' called Nick Ferrari to say she has first-hand experience of this as she told of being raped by four or five family members in Nigeria.

Her voice cracking with emotion, Marie said: "That statement is true. A lot of these girls in Africa are victims. The first time, I must have been about 10.

"This is not just one person. My dad, cousins were involved, uncles were involved in separate occasions.

"This goes on a lot and people just lie about it. They hide it because of the stigma.

"I know it's something that happens a lot in Nigeria and I know they keep it as a secret within the family.

"It is going on and anybody saying it's not going on is a liar."

Nick Ferrari heard from a Nigerian woman backing up Cherie Blair's comments
Nick Ferrari heard from a Nigerian woman backing up Cherie Blair's comments. Picture: PA / LBC

After her comments caused controversy, Ms Blair released a statement saying: "It was not my intent to offend or undermine anyone with my comments, and I would welcome more recent stats that showed these findings are outdated.

"But the sad truth is that too many young African girls continue to experience sexual assault, become pregnant and in consequence fall out of education. I believe it’s important to shed light on this, as the role of education is crucial to empower girls and the importance of investing in young people cannot be overstated."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Richard Harrington joined Iain Dale on Tuesday night

Iain Dale Tests Alternative Brexit Options With Ex-Business Minister

18 hours ago

Iain Dale slammed the caller's "disgusting" remarks

Iain Dale’s Fury As Brexiteer Says It’s “Not A Bad Thing” If Remain MPs Need Security

5 days ago

Theresa May

Dominic Raab's Instant Reaction To Theresa May's Brexit Statement

6 days ago

LBC Latest

The House of Commons will be voting for a series of Brexit options

Tonight's Brexit Votes: What Are Indicative Votes And What Are MPs Voting On?
James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Caller Backs Rees-Mogg For Voting For May's Deal AND Not Voting For It
James O'Brien looked back over Boris Johnson's comments on the deal

James O'Brien Looks Over Mogg And Johnson's Previous Comments On May's Brexit Deal

Family of DJ Avicii launch foundation to help people with mental health issues

Dominic Cummings: Vote Leave chief found in contempt over inquiry no-show

Gordon Taylor to step down as PFA chief executive