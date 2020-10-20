'It's terminal again' - Cancer patient says after lifesaving operation was cancelled due to Covid

By EJ Ward

"They focused too much on Covid and not enough on the other patients," Cancer patient tells LBC what happened when his lifesaving operation was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Adrian Rogers told LBC's Nick Ferrari his liver resection was cancelled due to Covid which has led to his cancer now becoming "terminal again."

Adrian told Nick his bowel cancer started in 2018 and he went through several rounds of chemotherapy which meant in 2019 he got to an "operable stage" and then in 2020 he said, "curtains were getting drawn on operations and cancer care."

He revealed to LBC he went through 38 rounds of chemotherapy but that he was told just one week before his lifesaving operation was due to take place that it would be cancelled.

Adrian said he felt "devastation" when he found out his operation would be cancelled.

But after the wait, he has now been told his cancer is "inoperable again."

When Nick asked the cancer patient if he thought the NHS devoted too many resources to Covid the answer was "I really admire what the NHS do," and while he didn't blame the health service Adrian did place the blame on the government.

"They focused too much on Covid and not enough on the other patients," Adrian told LBC.

You can donate to Adrian's fundraising for private treatment here.