TfL Chief pledges to 'look again' at any LTNs 'which are causing real problems'

11 August 2021, 08:49 | Updated: 11 August 2021, 09:10

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Transport for London chief quizzed over controversial Low Traffic Neighbourhood schemes and their impact on emergency services.

"Some Londoners have been revolting over LTNs, what consultations have you had with the emergency services?"

Nick Ferrari questioned Transport for London Commissioner Andy Byford over Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, amid backlash over the scheme in some boroughs.

Mr Byford told LBC there had been "regular consultations" with all the emergency services and TfL ask for feedback on the schemes when it is reported to them a vehicle may have been delayed.

He said they ask for feedback on any routes or schemes which may cause concern.

"They do have keys to get through," the Commissioner said before an incredulous Nick Ferrari said: "Mr Byford, you have someone gasping for their breath and an ambulance driver has to get a key out to get through an LTN, are you really saying that's the way forward?"

The transport chief said this was the reason they engaged with the emergency services, to ensure that they can assess any routes which may cause problems.

Mr Byford said before an LTN is installed the emergency services and local councils are consulted so that "any adverse impact" can be "designed out."

Nick pointed out the schemes "channel all this traffic just on a few roads."

Mr Byford pledged to "have another look" at any LTNs which were "causing real problems."

"At the end of the day these schemes are not permanent, if there is one that's causing real problems we can go back and have another look at it, in consolation with the borough."

