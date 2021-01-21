'The High Court gave Sadiq Khan a real kicking over Streetspace road scheme'

21 January 2021, 16:53

By Sam Sholli

This was the reaction of the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association General Secretary to the High Court ruling that Transport for London’s “Streetspace” road scheme treated the capital's taxi drivers 'unlawfully.'

The "Streetspace" scheme introduced bus-only corridors - which restricted access to taxi drivers across central London in May.

Justice Lang, in her judgment, found that TfL “took advantage of the pandemic” to introduce “radical changes” to London’s streets.

The decision-making process for the plan, which banned taxis from parts of Bishopsgate, was also found by Justice Lang to be "seriously flawed".

Licensed Taxi Drivers Association General Secretary Steve McNamara told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "The Mayor and Will Norman who is the Mayor's cycling tsar got a real kicking with this yesterday.

"And what [the judgment] says is...they decided they were going to use this pandemic to push through their agendas of 'two wheels good, four wheels bad'.

"That's their agenda and they were going to push it through at all costs.

"And all of the surveys and all of the equality assessments...that you have to do before you bring a traffic scheme in were done after they'd decided to do it and were done to justify it."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Israeli Government adviser says 'nobody knows' how long Pfizer vaccine protection will last

Nobody knows how long Pfizer vaccine protection will last, says Israeli Government adviser
Nick Ferrari grilled the Education Secretary

Nick Ferrari: 'Why should my listeners have any faith in you and your colleagues?'
Lisa Nandy was speaking to LBC

Lisa Nandy: Biden cares about Britain 'we could be in strong position'
Professor Brookes was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Closing schools and universities was an 'overreaction' professor tells LBC
Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed
Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?

Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

19 hours ago

'Post-Brexit review of UK workers' rights should worry everybody'

'Post-Brexit review of UK workers' rights should worry everybody'

1 day ago

Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit

Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Priti Patel introduced the new fines at the Downing Street press conference

New £800 fines for those attending house parties from next week, Priti Patel announces
A patient is taken from an ambulance after being transferred to the Royal London Hospital in London

UK Covid death toll rises by 1,290 with almost 38,000 new cases
Boris Johnson is due to update the nation on coronavirus

Coronavirus: When will Boris Johnson next address the nation?
Home Secretary Priti Patel during a media briefing in Downing Street

Watch LIVE: Priti Patel leads Downing Street press conference
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Withington Golf Club in Withington, Manchester

Boris Johnson: 'Too early to say' when Covid lockdown will be lifted
Schools reopening in the UK: The government is aiming to reopen education as soon as possible

Will schools reopen in February 2021?

Boris Johnson talks with Environment Agency workers

Boris Johnson praises emergency services during visit to areas hit by Storm Christoph
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and a flood alert is in force along the River Severn

Weather LIVE: Storm Christoph brings floods and snow as thousands of people evacuated
'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician
Workers wearing protective gear walk away from the fire India's Serum Institute

Serum Institute: Five killed in fire at world’s largest vaccine manufacturer