The Next Mayor? Conservative Mayoral Debate Live: Watch In Full

Who will be the Conservative candidate to take on Sadiq Khan in the next London Mayoral election? The three candidates join Nick Ferrari live NOW.

Sean Bailey, Andrew Boff and Joy Morrisey are the three candidates vying to secure the Conservative nomination.

The winner will compete with Sadiq Khan in the Mayoral election in May 2020.

The increase in violent crime is sure to be high on the agenda for the candidates. With Mayor Khan under pressure, what would they do to halt the rise in knife and gun crime in the capital?

