Changes to travel rules are 'good news' for holidaymakers, but more clarity needed

8 October 2021, 09:34

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Thomas Cook chief executive Alan French said the recently announced changes to travel rules are "good news for both ourselves and our customers", but stressed that more clarity is needed from the Government.

He said that while there will be no catch-up this year with 2019 because "most of the holiday season is really gone" for 2021, the opportunity to now book a half-term or Christmas break is welcome.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I think if people are starting to plan for the winter sun break, which is really around Christmas time, again, way more options than they had before, much better deals, so we are upbeat about that.

"But those are, in all honesty, slightly smaller parts of our business than the summer, which is obviously behind us."

He added that he wants "clarity" from the Transport Secretary, particularly in relation to changes around lateral flow testing.

He said: "If there was one thing that I would like from Grant Shapps, it's clarity as to what's going on, when things are going to change, and give us some notice.

"Even if there has to be a provision in there that says if something goes wrong it might change, but at least give us a road map of activities that we can plan for, that's what we really would like."

