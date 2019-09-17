Time For Tasers: Met Police Commissioner Confirms More Officers Will Get Devices

17 September 2019, 12:27 | Updated: 17 September 2019, 13:00

The Commissioner of the Met Police has told LBC that more officers will be given tasers following Nick Ferrari's campaign.

Nick got the backing for 13 senior police officers, including former Met chief Lord Stevens, after writing to the Home Secretary demanding additional ring-fenced funding for all officers to carry tasers.

Speaking to Nick on Call The Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick insisted she didn't want all officers to be given the devices, but she would be rolling them out further in the next few weeks.

Cressida Dick confirmed more officers will be given tasers
Cressida Dick confirmed more officers will be given tasers. Picture: PA / LBC

She said: "We have uplifted. We uplifted again and we're currently uplifting again.

"When I arrived in the Met, we had 4,400. We've not got just under 6,500, so that's a 50% increase.

"We're taking part in the National Police Chiefs' review of all aspects of officer safety and indeed my own board is meeting in two weeks' time, so I anticipate we will be announcing a further uplift after that.

"What I've sought to do is to get much greater availability, both through numbers and training."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Jeffrey Archer's Snap Election Prediction

Great Britain Could End Up Consisting Of England And Wales, Says Jeffrey Archer In Detailed Snap Election Prediction

6 days ago

Iain Dale thinks John might deserve a peerage

Iain Dale Thinks This Caller Deserves A Peerage For His Brexit Solution

7 days ago

Iain Dale heard from an expert from the Port of Dover

Caller Who Used To Run Port Of Dover On What No-Deal Brexit Will REALLY Mean

7 days ago

LBC Latest

Hear Nick Ferrari interview David Cameron on Thursday

David Cameron Speaks To Nick Ferrari: Thursday From 7am

The Nigel Farage Show 17 September 2019

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch In Full

What can Boris Johnson do next? LBC explains

What Can Boris Johnson Do Next? LBC Explains

Brexit

Sarah Thomas: Cancer survivor swims Channel four times non-stop in 54 hours