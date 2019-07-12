Nick Ferrari Tells Tommy Robinson Supporter: You Can't Pick And Choose The Laws You Obey

12 July 2019, 10:31

Nick Ferrari tells a Tommy Robinson supporter journalists can not "pick and choose" which laws they obey, after the far-right activist was jailed for contempt of court.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was found guilty of contempt of court after filming defendants in the trial of a sexual grooming gang at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

The far-right activist was sentenced to nine months in prison, appearing in court wearing a t-shirt which read "Convicted of journalism" and "British = North Korea" on its reverse.

But when a support of the former English Defence League leader told Nick Ferrari that Mr Robinson observed the trial's reporting restrictions, the LBC presenter corrected him.

"Reporting restrictions 'didn't matter'," Nick quoted, adding: "He's no more a journalist than I'm an astronaut."

"They do matter, that's why they're there," Nick said.

Nick Ferrari
Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

But the caller fought back, calling on Nick to investigate the case which wasn't "fair and square".

Nick said: "A journalist can't pick and choose as to whether restrictions matter or not.

"Whatever you do for a living, you probably get a bicycle, a motorbike or a car, you can't choose which laws of the road to obey.

"I've been a journalist longer than Robinson claims he's been a journalist, and I'm telling you, you can't pick and choose."

In response to questions from a barrister about not asking for information about reporting restrictions from the court office, Mr Robinson said: "I took the view that it didn’t matter, if I wasn’t going to report on the details of the case, and that if I was only going to stick to details in the public domain, it didn’t matter."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Jack Straw is speaking to LBC

Iain Dale Interviews Jack Straw: Watch In Full

17 hours ago

Alex McGovern really impressed LBC listeners with his views

This 16-Year-Old Took Apart Boris Johnson's Position On Brexit

1 day ago

Iain Dale leads the Cross Question debate

Iain Dale's Cross Question: Watch In Full

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC

The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show: Watch From 6pm

HelloFresh rival Gousto serves up £30m in new funding

Unbelievable Jeff! Chris Kamara pokes fun at police e-fit doppelganger

The Lion King, Aziz Ansari and Emeli Sande