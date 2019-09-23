Transport Minister Explains Why The Government Refused To Bail Out Thomas Cook

23 September 2019, 11:23 | Updated: 23 September 2019, 11:27

Thomas Cook has collapsed, resulting in Britain's biggest ever peacetime repatriation, because the travel company couldn't get a £200m cash injection.

Instead of bailing the company out, the government decided to pursue a policy of repatriating around 150,000 holidaymakers.

Nick Ferrari asked: "Why doesn't the government step in? Why don't they take control?"

Grant Shapps, the transport minister, responded: "Look, the government is not in the business of running travel operators."

He said: "If we did try to step in, it would only have been a few weeks away form having to do exactly this anyway.

"In the end, the private investors, the bondholders, all the rest of them, couldn't come together with a deal.

That's why we took the decision."

Shapps then explained how he asked the CAA to start organising aircraft, of which there are now 45 operational, to bring people home.

Nick Ferrari asked if Operation Matterhorn will get everyone back.

Transport Minister Explains To Nick Ferrari Why The Government Refused To Bail Out Thomas Cook
Transport Minister Explains To Nick Ferrari Why The Government Refused To Bail Out Thomas Cook. Picture: pa

About 40 per cent of passengers aren't ATOL protected, said Shapps. However, the government would cover everybody coming back.

Shapps then denied that Thomas Cook's collapse had anything to do with Brexit. He instead put the blame on a hot summer, the failure to switch to a newer model and some of the management within the company.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Remainer Femi Oluwole Goes Head-To-Head With Brexiter Gisela Stuart Over Second Referendum

Remainer Femi Oluwole Goes Head-To-Head With Brexiter Gisela Stuart Over Second Referendum

3 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 18 September 2019

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch In Full

4 days ago

Dame Louise Casey was live on LBC with Iain Dale

Homeless Woman Lays Into Dame Louise Casey Over Big Sleepout Stunt

5 days ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien's caller wants Brexit because of Abu Hamza

James O'Brien's Caller Wants Brexit "Because We Couldn't Deport Abu Hamza"

Brit Awards 'to review male and female categories' for 2021

The Nigel Farage Show 23 September 2019

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch From 6pm

Tom Swarbrick Callers Get Into Furious Row Over Sending Kids To Private School

Tom Swarbrick Callers Get Into Furious Row Over Sending Kids To Private School