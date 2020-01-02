Transport Secretary admits rail travel is not good value for money

2 January 2020, 11:06

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps outlined his plans to make train travel better value for money.

Protests have been held outside railway stations as passengers see their fares go up once again.

The average increase of 2.7% means some annual season tickets will be more than £100 higher than last year.

Admitting that his season ticket from Welwyn Garden City to London is not good value for money, Mr Shapps told Nick his plans to improve Britain's railways.

Nick Ferrari grilled Grant Shapps on the fares rises
Nick Ferrari grilled Grant Shapps on the fares rises. Picture: LBC

Watch the interview at the top of the page.

