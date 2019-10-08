Transport Secretary's Reaction When He Hears On Air That Protesters Targeted His Office

8 October 2019, 10:32

This is the Transport Secretary's response when Nick Ferrari told him that Extinction Rebellion protesters had glued themselves to his Department building.

LBC's Rachael Venables reported that climate change demonstrators had targeted the Department of Transport on day two of their two-week action to "shut down London".

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was live on LBC speaking to Nick Ferrari when he heard about the protest and he didn't hold back in his condemnation of it.

He said: "It does make it very very difficult for people to legitimately go about their jobs.

"In the Department of Transport, we are trying to help the entire country go about its work. We've just helped to rescue 150,000 people. How does stopping that Department going about its work help ordinary people?

Grant Shapps heard protesters had glued themselves to his department live on LBC
Grant Shapps heard protesters had glued themselves to his department live on LBC. Picture: PA

"The irony is that this is one of the departments in government who is doing the most to combat climate change.

"For example, only last week we were talking about bringing forward the end of sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2040 to 2035.

"It doesn't help if climate change protesters make it harder to go about doing some of the things which is going to help with climate change.

"I hear them say the government is not doing anything. Nonsense. They are protesting in the country in the world which is doing the most to tackle climate change."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale Takes On European Parliament Vice President Over Brexit Proposal

Iain Dale Forced To Correct European Parliament Vice President Over Brexit Proposal

5 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live From 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live From 8pm

5 days ago

A Trade Deal With UK Could Be A "Matter of Months Away", Says Australian High Commissioner

A UK Trade Deal Could Be A "Matter of Months Away", Says Australian High Commissioner

6 days ago

LBC Latest

Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond told researcher 'I wish I was dead', inquest hears
LBC logo montage

LBC Turns 46! Hear Our Very First Broadcast From 1973

Nick Ferrari had a heated row with Alex Lockwood

Extinction Rebellion: Nick Ferrari's Fiery Row With Protester Over "Unrealistic" Demands

Blouses and male swimwear could cost more under no-deal Brexit