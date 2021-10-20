'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

20 October 2021, 10:16

By Tim Dodd

An incredulous Nick Ferrari reacted to the news that the DWP has ordered Universal Credit claimants to pose with today's newspaper to rule out fraud.

It comes as claimants are being asked to submit photos of themselves doing a number of unusual things, including holding a local daily paper outside their home in order to continue receiving universal credit.

Holding back laughter, Nick Ferrari reacted to the rules: "I'm all for stamping out fraud or overpayments... £8.4 billion if we can claw some of that back, but dear god.

"If you want to continue getting your universal credit, and they're tapping you on the shoulder, they have concerns that something's gone wrong, here's what you have to do."

Nick outlined the DWP's requests: "You send in pictures of yourself outside your open front door - open. A photo next to a street sign with your right hand holding it.

"Sadly if you've lost your right arm, what do you do then, can your foot do?"

Nick continued to giggle.

"A photo of your ID card next to your face, or passport," he said.

"And then you've got to read your local newspaper for the area you live, not a national tabloid paper... How extraordinary.

"But don't worry, this is a government that's busy levelling up!"

Karim Mussilhy was speaking LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We haven't been consulted': Grenfell activist on plans to demolish tower
The former LAS chief was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Ex-London Ambulance chief admits LTNs have delayed 999 response times
Matt Twist told LBC about the difficulties around policing Extinction Rebellion protesters

XR comes unstuck: Met reveals 81 protesters unglued by officers during demos
The Justice Secretary was speaking to LBC

Underworld gangs stealing and selling dogs bred in 'appalling cruelty'
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Murderer Colin Pitchfork is 'definitely still a danger', claims ex-prisoner
The Education Secretary defended his colleague

Williamson defends Raab but admits own holiday was just 'couple of days'

