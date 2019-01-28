Weather Forecaster Warns Of "Snow Bomb" Hitting UK This Week

28 January 2019, 10:11 | Updated: 28 January 2019, 10:17

Weather forecasters are predicting heavy snow this week, with warnings of ice and widespread frosts.

Meteorologist Adam Dury told LBC that low pressure from the west will initially be rain but will "gradually turn into sleet and snow" with up 3cm of snowfall by Wednesday morning.

"The main risk will be ice first thing Wednesday morning for much of England and Wales," he said.

"For higher ground in Wales and northern-England could see the higher totals of 9-10cm by Thursday morning."

The Met Office has also issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for across the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather forecasters predict snow for much of the UK
Weather forecasters predict snow for much of the UK. Picture: Getty

Further showers are predicted for Wednesday for western coasts but secondary low pressure coming in on Thursday could bring a "further covering" of snow.

"This could be the one that has slightly further covering from the end of Thursday into Friday for the fact that it's going to be cold overnight on Wednesday night into Thursday, so it's the low coming into colder air.

"So potential for at least 5-6cm across England and Wales on Thursday, and maybe even more than that."

