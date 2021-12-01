Wes Streeting: Government 'falling well short' of half a million daily booster jabs

By EJ Ward

Labour's shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said that around half a million boosters need to be delivered each day but the Government was "falling well short of that".

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Streeting said: "We said to the Government they need to get around half a million booster jobs delivered a day - they have been falling well short of that.

"In terms of this new push, we will get behind it, we will encourage people to volunteer, we will encourage people to take booster jabs."

Asked about whether people should change Christmas plans, Mr Streeting added: "I don't want people to change their plans. That's the brunt of it. I don't want to be the Grinch that stole Christmas.

"I don't want ministers turning up in the House of Commons in a couple of weeks time telling people to change their plans at the 11th hour because they didn't do everything that they possibly could, so that's got to be the focus now.

"I hope people have a very Merry Christmas and the Government's got to do everything it can to make sure that happens."