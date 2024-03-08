Amanda Abbington drops complaint after requesting rehearsal CCTV footage with 'militant' Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice

8 March 2024, 14:09 | Updated: 8 March 2024, 14:12

BBC sources have confirmed that the "matter is now closed".
BBC sources have confirmed that the "matter is now closed". Picture: Alamy/Getty/Social Media
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Actress and Strictly star Amanda Abbington has now dropped her complaint to the BBC after she said the dancing competition left her suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Sherlock actress, 52, who had previously requested CCTV footage of rehearsals with Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice after leaving the show, has not contacted the BBC.

BBC sources have confirmed that the "matter is now closed" and said they have "moved on" after Ms Abbington asked the corporation to review the footage.

Amanda had been seeking legal advice over Giovanni's alleged behaviour and "militant" teaching style, believing the video footage could "back up" her claims.

BBC boss' knew about Amanda's PTSD in 2023 when they received her request for the tapes, it is understood.

Amanda had been seeking legal advice over Giovanni's alleged behaviour and 'militant' teaching style.
Amanda had been seeking legal advice over Giovanni's alleged behaviour and 'militant' teaching style. Picture: Social Media

A source from Strictly Come Dancing told the Mail: "The whole thing was baffling but when Amanda contacted the BBC, she wanted some answers.

Read more: Amanda Abbington 'snubbed' by Strictly bosses after star fails to make cut for live tour

Read more: Amanda Abbington received death threats after revealing PTSD diagnosis from time on Strictly, star says

"But she hasn't followed it through and the matter is now closed. Amanda said she left for a medical reason at the time, but that was not PTSD.

"Her complaint was of course looked at but they were adamant that Giovanni had done nothing wrong. The BBC were ready to fight her.

"Amanda's reason for quitting Strictly was an entirely different one to her PTSD.

"She told production of a totally different medical condition and they [were] hugely supportive of her and did all they could to help."

In January, Amanda thanked those who supported her after revealing her PTSD diagnosis, but also called out those who threatened and insulted her.

She said: "I just want to thank everyone who has been so kind and lovely and supportive this past week. It means a great, great deal.

"I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally.

"I'm very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an ­indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well."

In January, Amanda thanked those who supported her after revealing her PTSD diagnosis.
In January, Amanda thanked those who supported her after revealing her PTSD diagnosis. Picture: Getty

However, the Strictly source claims Giovanni was "unfairly pilloried" by some people after Amanda's claims.

Several people rallied behind the Strictly star, with one source telling the Mirror: "There is a general feeling that the criticism is grossly unfair."

That seemingly includes his former partner Debbie McGee, who posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption: "Happy memories, Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly."

It is under this post where Giovanni broke his silence, commenting: "Love you … thank you."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The pre-teen was arrested on suspicion of numerous offences

Boy, 11, arrested by police for towing suspected stolen caravan on M1

UN Israeli Settlements

UN rights office says Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas are a ‘war crime’

Constance Marten said she feels 'responsible' for falling asleep on her baby

‘I had to escape my bigoted family,’ Constance Marten tells court as she says she ‘feels responsible’ over baby’s death

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky in Turkey where Erdogan seeks negotiations to end Ukraine war

Actress June Carryl has defended Black Out performances

Second play announces theatre 'Black Out' nights after No10 condemns 'wrong and divisive' performances

John Lydon said “prospective immigrants” arriving on the UK’s shores has created “animosity” in some communities

Britain’s seaside towns ‘full of prospective immigrants’ and it’s created ‘animosity and division,’ says Johnny Rotten

The exemptions mean that the ESS system won't apply to non-EU nationals who have a residence card.

New travel rules in 25 EU countries such as Greece and Spain - but some British holidaymakers will be exempt

Osprey Crash

US military’s Ospreys cleared to return to flight after latest crash in Japan

France International Women’s Day

France seals abortion right in constitution to mark International Women’s Day

It has been 10 years since the plane vanished

MH370 flight documents reveal last-minute additions made to aircraft as pilot 'intentionally made it disappear'

Malaysia Missing Plane 10 Years

10 years on, parents of passengers on MH370 are still seeking answers

Israel Humanitarian Visas

EU ship leaving for Gaza as test of new humanitarian corridor

Stormy weather will sweep the UK over the weekend

Heavy showers and strong winds to sweep UK as new weather map shows exact location snow will fall over weekend

Chris Kaba was shot dead in Streatham Hill in London in 2022

Met Police marksman charged with Chris Kaba murder named for the first time as judge lifts anonymity order

Female Circumcision

230 million females circumcised globally, 30 million more than in 2016: Unicef

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has died at the age of 68.

Dragon Ball manga creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

Latest News

See more Latest News

Craig posted a video on Instagram a week ago saying he was out shopping for a Volvo

First Big Brother winner Craig Phillips tells of his terror after the brakes failed on his Jaguar I-Pace
Israel Palestinians Hunger

Amid warnings that siege is causing famine, children begin to die in Gaza

The Ministry of Defence lacks a 'credible plan' to fund the Armed Forces

Ministry of Defence has no 'credible plan' to fund UK's Armed Forces, MPs warn

Iran Protests UN

Iran responsible for ‘physical violence’ that killed Mahsa Amini, UN report says

The NHS app will monitor people’s step counts

NHS app will monitor patients’ step counts and heart rates 'to help people get back to work'
Greece Same Sex Marriage

Greek novelist and lawyer are first same-sex couple to wed at Athens city hall

Theresa May will step down as an MP at the next general election

Former PM Theresa May to stand down as MP at next election

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles and Camilla's close friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar dies aged 78

State of the Union

Joe Biden uses fiery State of the Union address to contrast with Donald Trump

Caroline Nokes, Dehenna Davison and Florence Eshalomi have spoken out about the abuse they face

'Get back in the kitchen - you don't belong in Parliament': Female MPs speak out over abuse amid safety fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

US officials 'must hand over Harry's visa papers' amid row over drug-taking, as government fights to block release
Harry and Meghan could be plotting a UK return

Harry and Meghan 'plot UK return' amid 'vacuum' caused by Charles' illness and William stepping back to care for Kate
Kate's uncle addressed the royal feud in Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, says Kate's uncle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit