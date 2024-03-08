Amanda Abbington drops complaint after requesting rehearsal CCTV footage with 'militant' Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice

By Jasmine Moody

Actress and Strictly star Amanda Abbington has now dropped her complaint to the BBC after she said the dancing competition left her suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The Sherlock actress, 52, who had previously requested CCTV footage of rehearsals with Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice after leaving the show, has not contacted the BBC.

BBC sources have confirmed that the "matter is now closed" and said they have "moved on" after Ms Abbington asked the corporation to review the footage.

Amanda had been seeking legal advice over Giovanni's alleged behaviour and "militant" teaching style, believing the video footage could "back up" her claims.

BBC boss' knew about Amanda's PTSD in 2023 when they received her request for the tapes, it is understood.

A source from Strictly Come Dancing told the Mail: "The whole thing was baffling but when Amanda contacted the BBC, she wanted some answers.

"But she hasn't followed it through and the matter is now closed. Amanda said she left for a medical reason at the time, but that was not PTSD.

"Her complaint was of course looked at but they were adamant that Giovanni had done nothing wrong. The BBC were ready to fight her.

"Amanda's reason for quitting Strictly was an entirely different one to her PTSD.

"She told production of a totally different medical condition and they [were] hugely supportive of her and did all they could to help."

In January, Amanda thanked those who supported her after revealing her PTSD diagnosis, but also called out those who threatened and insulted her.

She said: "I just want to thank everyone who has been so kind and lovely and supportive this past week. It means a great, great deal.

"I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally.

"I'm very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an ­indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well."

However, the Strictly source claims Giovanni was "unfairly pilloried" by some people after Amanda's claims.

Several people rallied behind the Strictly star, with one source telling the Mirror: "There is a general feeling that the criticism is grossly unfair."

That seemingly includes his former partner Debbie McGee, who posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption: "Happy memories, Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly."

It is under this post where Giovanni broke his silence, commenting: "Love you … thank you."