New photo of King Charles released to mark first birthday as Monarch

King Charles turns 74 today. Picture: Royal Family

By Daisy Stephens

A new portrait of King Charles has been released to mark his first birthday as Monarch.

The photo shows the King leaning against an ancient oak tree in Windsor Great Park.

Buckingham Palace announced the King, who turns 74 today, has officially become Ranger of the Park.

It is 70 years after his father the Duke of Edinburgh was appointed to the post.

The role of Ranger offers oversight and guidance to the deputy ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country's oldest landed estates.

Paul Sedgwick, The Crown Estate's managing director, rural and deputy ranger of Windsor Great Park, said: "We are honoured to have His Majesty as Ranger of Windsor Great Park, continuing a long tradition of the Sovereign and members of the Royal Family holding this role.

"Windsor has a wonderful heritage with many precious natural habitats.

"His Majesty's passion and commitment to the natural world will be invaluable as we seek to become a centre of excellence for environmental best practice, preserving and enhancing the Great Park for generations to come."