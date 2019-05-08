A “Clean-Break Brexit” Now Most Popular Choice Among Brits, Nigel Farage Claims

8 May 2019, 13:44

Quitting the European Union without a deal is now by far the most popular option among British voters, Nigel Farage has claimed.

The Brexit Party leader said there had been a “big mood change” for a so-called clean-break Brexit.

He spoke to Nick Ferrari a day after the government confirmed the UK would take part in the European elections later this month.

It’s because there is now not enough time to ratify a Brexit deal before polling day on May 23rd.

Nigel Farage said a "clean-break Brexit" is now the popular choice among Brits
Nigel Farage said a "clean-break Brexit" is now the popular choice among Brits. Picture: LBC

In last week’s local elections, pro-EU parties the Lib Dems and Greens performed well.

So Nick asked Nigel whether there was now a change in mood for staying in the bloc.

“There’s been a big mood change,” the Brexit Party leader said.

“Leaving on WTO terms, a clean-break Brexit, is by far the most popular option.

“I would urge you, not to judge the local elections on people’s EU feelings, but in 15 days we’ll have a European election, let’s talk the morning after that when I think what you’re going to see is that those that want Brexit will win those elections.”

