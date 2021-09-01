Minister acknowledges Afghan refugees could put pressure on UK housing stock

By EJ Ward

Afghan resettlement minister Victoria Atkins acknowledged resettling Afghans could add extra pressure on the already strained housing stock.

Questioned by LBC's Nick Ferrari as to where Afghan refugees are going to be housed the minister admitted it was a challenge.

She told LBC that "at least a third of councils have made firm offers of support."

The Minister said she did "acknowledge the concerns in particular about housing."

She said efforts to house Afghan refugees would go hand in hand with government efforts to increase housing stock in general.

Nick Ferrari asked the Minister if this would see Afghan national "promoted" over Brits on the housing list.

"I don't think it's quite as clear cut as that," the Minister replied.

Adding the government was continuing work to bolster social housing and "get more houses built."