Alfie Evans' Dad Tells LBC: The Alder Hey Doctors Hate Us

The father of Alfie Evans has told LBC he believes the doctors treating his seriously ill son "hate" him.

Tom Evans and his partner have lost a court battle to take their seriously ill son to Italy for further treatment.

His ventilator was switched off at Alder Hey Children's Hospital on Monday and Mr Evans says his son no longer needs to be on the ward.

He told LBC: "For the third day now, there's been not one single problem with him. The nurses come in and said wow.

"Today, we're going to have a meeting with the doctors at Alder Hey and we'll now start asking to go home. Alfie doesn't need intensive care any more."

Asked about the doctors at Aldey Hey, Mr Evans said: "They hate us. They don't like us, we're not like them."

When asked why, he responded: "Because I've fought against them for so long and I'm right.

"It's a misdiagnosis. It's not a miracle, it's a misdiagnosis. They've chosen to leave Alfie like that for months and months.

"We've done our best to work with them. They have acted so aggressively towards us. They've fought so hard towards us. They avoid us. They give us some horrible smug look like we're in the wrong, like we're criminals."

Nick Ferrari's powerful interview with Alfie Evans' dad. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Evans wants to take his son the Vatican-linked Bambino Gesu Hospital in Italy. He explained why to Nick Ferrari.

"I believe that if we get to Italy, we can find a way to wake him up," he said. "Alfie's lying in a bed, he's breathing for himself, he doesn't need a ventilator. He may need a tracheostomy, which I've pushed for for a long time.

"I really think Alder Hey should give him the grace and the benefit to give him a trache and send him home. There's thousands of children at home on these care plans and I don't see why Alfie shouldn't be one of them."