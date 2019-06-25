Amber Rudd Wants To Know How Boris Is Going To Deliver Brexit

Amber Rudd tells LBC she wants to know what Boris Johnson would do on October the 31st if "he hasn't broken the impasse with the EU" and with his own MPs.

Nick Ferrari said: "Has he not said he's coming out, Amber?"

"What is the legal basis for that," Mr Rudd said, "it's all very well saying what you're going to do , but what is the legal basis for it."

She added "it feels to me that there's a lot of positive energy and optimism, but what is the legal basis for it."

Nick said that the Tory MP had declared her support for Jeremy Hunt, asking "what is it you see in Mr Hunt?"

Amber Rudd was giving her views on Tory Party leadership hopeful Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/LBC

Mrs Rudd said: "I think the only way to break this impasse is to approach it in the sprit of compromise.

"So I would like to see Jeremy negotiate with the European Union, and negotiate with our own Members of Parliament."

The Jeremy Hunt supporter said MPs mustn't forget that the Conservative party have "only got a majority of four" and that "34 Conservative MPs voted against the last opportunity to leave the European Union."

She added that it was a "difficult situation," and that somebody with the right "energy and empathy" was needed to deal with Brexit.

