'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'

1 August 2023, 14:02

Racism campaigner says asylum barge is not safe

By Grace Parsons

Anti-racism campaigner says the migrant barge is unsafe to live on after inspections reveal it could become "floating Grenfell".

After recent fire checks of the migrant barge raised serious safety concerns, Stand Up To Racism's Lynne Hubbard told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the "shocking" lack of safety precautions make the barge unsafe to house migrants.

The anti-racism campaigner said: "It was originally designed for 220 people, 500 refugees plus 40 staff and probably 20 staff working there takes it up to 560. It's quite clear, they're not going to do fire drills because it'd be quite difficult.

"When our councillors inspected the barge last week, there were no life jackets. This is really quite shocking that at this late stage, these things haven't even been looked at."

READ MORE: Fears Bibby Stockholm migrant barge could become 'floating Grenfell' due to lack of fire safety protocols

Nick questioned: "Were the Home Office to say, 'We've reviewed this and we're taking the number down to 250', would you then withdraw your opposition?"

Lynne responded: "No - even then the people who visited the barge say that even if you're putting one refugee in one room, it's absolutely tiny. There are no windows, the access to the port is secure so you have to travel by mini bus from the boat to be checked at the security gate -"

Nick pressed further: "But where would you put these people?"

"Our argument is that the Home Office and the government seem to be, quite intentionally, not processing refugees, so some people have been waiting three years to have their application processed... I would put them in hotels," replied Lynne.

READ MORE: Asylum barge start delayed again as Bibby Stockholm needs more work to prevent fire risk

Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting

Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns

The top met cop had a simple message for the former spy caught speeding

'Don't speed' Top Met cop's message to author and former spy Frederick Forsyth complaining about speeding ticket

Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK paid £48m of taxpayers' cash to China last year, aid watchdog says

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK paid £48m of taxpayers' cash to China last year, aid watchdog says

Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do': Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

The former Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government should 'act immediately' and 'ban banks closing accounts' over free speech issues

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

Mel Stride speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari for Call the Cabinet

Speak to your lender: Minister’s message to Brits struggling with mortgages as he says inflation will come down

