The Moment Archbishop Hears Priest Was Arrested In Extinction Rebellion Tube Protest

17 October 2019, 10:33 | Updated: 17 October 2019, 10:35

This is the Archbishop of Canterbury's reaction after he heard a priest was one of the Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested on the tube this morning.

There have been angry scenes after Extinction Rebellion protesters targeted the London Underground network. At Canning Town station, an activist was dragged from the roof of a Jubilee Line train by commuters.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby told LBC he supports the group's aims to raise awareness of climate change, but doesn't always support their methods.

He said: "We have to start on all of these things with respect for the human being. And you can be disrespectful in the way you demonstrate and you can be disrespectful in the way that you treat those who are demonstrating.

"We believe in free speech. But you have to think 'Whose lives are we making not just more difficult but perhaps catastrophically more difficult."

Justin Welby heard a priest was arrested in the Extinction Rebellion protests live on LBC
Justin Welby heard a priest was arrested in the Extinction Rebellion protests live on LBC. Picture: LBC

However, as he was live on LBC, it became clear that one of the protesters arrested was Reverend Sue Parfitt.

His reaction: "This is just a really good illustration of the fact that there are a million different approaches in the Church of England.

"I respect her convictions. I wouldn't have sat on a tube train."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Daniel Kawczynski made a very powerful point on Cross Question

"I Would Die For The Rights Of Gay People": Tory MP's Powerful Response

9 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16 October 2019

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live From 8pm

23 hours ago

Mark Francois and Sam Gyimah had a huge row on Cross Question

Mark Francois Has Furious Row With Former Tory Sam Gyimah Over His Defection To Lib Dems

7 days ago

LBC Latest

Nigel Farage's Instant Reaction To Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal

Nigel Farage's Instant Reaction To Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal
Theo Usherwood believes a second referendum is more likely

"Boris Johnson's Deal Makes A Second Referendum More Likely"

The Nigel Farage Show 17 October 2019

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

James O'Brien spoke to Fintan O'Toole about Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Irish Journalist Fintan O'Toole's Brilliant Analysis Of Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal